‘He Better Squeeze Them YAMS!’: Draya and Her Man Tyrod Taylor Caught Getting Close During Date Night

Draya Michele has went out and painted the town red with her new man, y’all!

Draya Michele and her NLF beau Tyrod Taylor. (Photos: @drayamichele/Instagram, @tyrodtaylor/Instagram)

The 35-year-old television personality was spotted during a Jan. 8 date night with her boo, L.A. Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, 31. Dressed in a cherry red shirt and pants set from BBX Brand with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, Draya looked sexy and comfortable for her evening with her man.

Taylor, who wore black jeans, a black-and-gray sweater, and a black jacket, was definitely feeling her look, judging by some of the images which show him unabashedly cupping her cakes.

The reality TV star has been doing her best to keep her romance with the NFL quarterback on the low, a sentiment that she appeared to reaffirm in an Instagram Story shared on Jan. 8 reading “Privacy is power. They cannot ruin what they do not know” around the time that her steamy date night images began circulating. The two have been rumored to be dating since late 2020, thanks to a few flirty social media comments and cryptic posts.

Taylor, who lost his starting position in October 2020, appears to be committed to working hard on and off the field. The athlete founded the Tyrod Taylor Foundation to pay his success forward to underprivileged youth and communities.

Daya Michele shares a message. @drayamichele/Instagram

Fans took to the comments to praise Draya for her continuous fine taste in athletes.

“One thing bout draya, she gone get her a man ❤️,” wrote a follower.

“One thing my sis gone do is find a fineeeee man 🥰😍,” remarked a second.

“She never misses everrrr!!! BIG DRAYA !!!” exclaimed a third.

“He better Squeeze them yams 😂,” a fourth fan pointed out.

“Sis keep a fine Athlete,” stated a fifth.

Draya Michelle finally stepped out with her mansss Tyrod Taylor 👀 pic.twitter.com/PrFxQ3FEvi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 9, 2021 Draya Michele and her man are booed-up. @theshaderoom/Twitter

Draya is no secret to dating the fine, rich, and physically fit. She’s previously been linked to Orlando Scandrick — with whom she shares a son — Chris Brown, French Montana, Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, and Bernard Berrian, to name a few.