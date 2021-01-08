‘Push Thru on the 30 Below Chicks’: Shereé Whitfield Gives Fans a Full View of Her Backside In Black Bikini

Shereé Whitfield showcased age was nothing but a number when she uploaded a topless image of her sculpted physique on Jan. 2 to ring in the new year and her 51st birthday.

The former reality TV star, who was hanging poolside as she flipped both middle fingers to the sky, captioned the snapshot her birth date and astrological sign. “1.2 ….. my #birthday#goodvibes #capricorn” Many fans sent their well-wishes to the star while exulting over her figure.

Shereé Whitfield displaying her toned figure in honor of her 51st birthday. @shereewhitfield/Instagram

“Push thru on the 30 below chicks! They could NEVA! Happy birthday boo! 😘.”

“SHEREÈ!!!! Gon KILL EM like only a #Capricorn can!!!! Sending you love and light birthday twin!!! Celebrate yourself big!! 1/2 🥰🙌🏾🎂🎂😘”

“Well go ahead and f— em up why don’t cha! Happy birthday queen!! 💋🎊🎁🍾 @shereewhitfield.”

“Aging like fine wine!”

A week before the former reality star’s birthday, Whitfield shared a muted clip celebrating the holidays with an unknown male in the background while strutting her stuff for the camera. She wished her followers experienced a holiday full of “love and laughter” as she captioned her post, “Neva eva a dull moment at the Chateau or with this one! I hope ur holiday was as full of love, laughter and fun as mine…💋.” But many overlooked the cheerful recording and mentioned “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

One wrote how they wanted Whitfield to return to the show.

“You aging backwards mama! Looking great! And we need you back on that show!❤️❤️”

“We want you back on RHOA! 🍑”

Another said how much they missed Whitfield, alongside her former “RHOA” cast mates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks on the hit Bravo series as they wished her a happy holiday. “Merry Xmas and happy new year, Sherre. Miss you on RHOA and NeNe and Phaedra.”

During the summer, Whitfield denied rumors she was coming back for season 13 of “RHOA” after she was spotted hanging out at a “Verzuz” party — in honor of Brandy and Monica’s battle — with her former co-stars Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

The mother of three commented “lol….nope” under a fan’s post that implied the reunion was an indication of Whitfield’s return. The entrepreneur left the show back in 2018 over a contract dispute. She later took to her Instagram Story to explain her sudden departure from the franchise.

“Currently living my best life. Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth.”