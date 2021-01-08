‘Man You Hid That Weight Well’: Ryan Henry Shows Off His Physical Transformation Following Weight Loss

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Ryan Henry candidly opened up about his weight loss journey on Jan. 6 while sharing before-and-after pictures from over the years, shocking many of his fans.

Henry admitted he was hesitant to share the photo on the left, which showed the entrepreneur’s more rotund figure, but changed his mind after his trainer Tay Raines suggested the image can influence those struggling. “🙈🙈😩I’ve been hiding this picture on the left for years but @gorillaseason insisted it was time for inspiration. cuz it’s how I allowed myself to walk around an tried to hide it, when all of it shows exactly how Ive felt about myself. Ups and downs, won’t get into all of it, but I knew I would at least start with the temple of the body from inside out.”

Ryan Henry. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

He added the transformation images he uploaded were from a “2-year transition to one-year transition.” The reality star credited his muscular physique to a weight-loss program that helped him balance his diet as he trains. Henry also clarified he limited his alcohol intake when a fan asked him if he was drinking any liquor during this process.

While some followers raved over the star’s new look, others suggested the first image was altered.

Ryan Henry shows off his weight-loss transformation with a before-and-after photo collage. Photo:@ryanhenrytattoo

“Man, you hid that weight well on the left. That must have been an off season of the show lol.”

“You were poking your belly out in the first pic 😂😂. Still a awesome transformation.”

“When did you ever look like the 1st pic??? That’s 🧢”

“I ain’t gonna lie bro. This photoshopped 😂”

Although many jokingly congratulated the reality star, others mentioned how inspiring he was. One praised Henry for his amazing transformation.

“What an amazing transition and I know the difference in energy level and all the mental be if it’s are there too. Thanks for being the inspiration and a powerful force of positivity ✊🏽”

Another applauded the 34-year-old for his fitness journey. “You’ve came a long way. Keep pushing to the next chapter 📚🙌🏽💪🏽.”

An Instagram user said, despite the weight loss, Henry will always be attractive no matter what. “Thank you for sharing and inspiring for us thickums still out here! But I mean at any weight you fine and fly! So at least there’s that! Ahhaahahahah 🤣🤣😇😇.”

Last month, Henry supported his castmate Don Brumfield by attending his bodybuilding competition, where he placed top 3 at his first international show.

The reality star captioned the post, “Seeing my Dawgs hit that stage and bring home the hardware, truly proud @bishop__don @gorillaseason! Knowing the road they took to get here, being a part of it, got me inspired to get back next to them with my mental back on focused, super proud of y’all!”