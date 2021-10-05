‘People Only Got It at One Level’: Ryan Henry Opens Up on ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ About Sit Down with Friend Over Sleeping with His Friend’s Ex

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” reality star Ryan Henry is speaking candidly about his recent sit down with his best friend Anthony Lindsey. As many fans of the popular reality show star may remember, Anthony exposed the tattoo boss for sleeping with his now ex-girlfriend Nina Marie while he battled cancer.

In the teaser trailer for the show’s current season, fans got to a snippet of Ryan’s conversation with Anthony, where the reality star admitted to crossing the line “as a friend by sleeping with his child’s mom.” When questioned by Anthony about his reasoning, Ryan apologized, stating “I’m f–ked for what I did to you.”

Ryan Henry opens up on ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ about his talk with his friend over sleeping with his friend’s ex. Photo:@ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

During an interview with MadameNoire, Ryan revealed why he decided to air the sensitive discussion between him and his friend. “So in that time we had spoken and we were dealing with it. When it went through social media, it was by his choice. So, you know, but at that time, I didn’t owe it to people to explain from whereas he wanted to.”

Ryan claims people only got to see the incident “at one level.” He added, “They only got it at a level of where they could accept it, you know, and a lot of those factors hit hard for people.”

The reality star appears to also have taken on a new perspective following the backlash he faced in the wake of the scandal.

“But taking the accountability and being able to address the things that haven’t been said or seen or you know, given truth to you know, me for me, this is easier now, as a man I’ve grown to be so we were at a point where, you know, we had talked before, but he felt over the time where he wasn’t able to heal that,” he explained.

As for his relationship with Anthony, Ryan says the two “didn’t talk enough.” He added, “So now with me being in the better places like ‘Yo, I can sit you down and talk to you as a man.’ That gives you closure and clarity on the things that you’re not clear on because you need to be clear.”

He added, “And for me to be fully clear, you know, I take my full accountability. It’s not beyond me to be man enough to tell you all of that again, what you won’t be able to do is be out there saying that I ran from it and I never thought to sit you down like a man and tell you at face value.”