‘You Need to Change Your Name to ActionFigure_Don’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Don Brumfield Gets Medal In Bodybuilding Competition, Ryan Henry Is There for Support

Don Brumfield shocked fans last month after he shared a snap from a bodybuilding competition in which the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star looked almost unrecognizable.

The 33-year-old revealed that he had been focusing on his health over the past few months, which ultimately led him to enter his first bodybuilding competition. Seemingly eager to make a name for himself in the bodybuilding world, Don expressed the idea that his first contest was only the beginning.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the reality star revealed that he had placed high at a very prestigious fitness event. In a photo posing next to fellow athlete Tay Raines, both sporting medals, Don wrote, “Took top 3 at my first international show (@mrolympiallc). What made it sweeter was that I did it with my brother @gorillaseason.” He added, “We have no where to go but up from here bro. Another one in the bag. #apexworld #NMOL #gorrilaseason 🦍.”

Don Brumfield (left), Tay Raines (right). @bishop__don/Instagram

Brumfield spent last week in Orlando, Florida, competing in the amateur division of the Mr. Olympia contest. He earned third place in the Men’s Physique Class F competition.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory remarks, including one user who wrote, “Two kings. I told you @bishop__don that the shows will be yours for the taking.” They added, “Stepping stones along the way to your greatness. Your discipline with the diet and training regimen with @gorillaseason has been stellar, second to none. Your work ethic and output deserves titles. Thats what you get with hard and focus. Nothing trumps that’s. Damn good job my fellow kings. Rock your crwons well💯🤴🏽💙🖤🦍💪🏽.”

Another person commented, “Congratulations Don!! I know you’ll be a pro next year!! It’s inevitable! Much success in your offseason!.”

“Congratulations bro! You need to change your name to ActionFigure_Don 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😆😆😆,” was yet one more encouraging comment.

“Black Ink Crew” co-star Ryan Henry was also in Orlando to see Don compete. In a tribute post that featured several photos from the day’s event, Ryan wrote, “Seeing my Dawgs hit that stage and bring home the hardware, truly proud @bishop__don @gorillaseason !”

He added, “Knowing the road they took to get here, being a part of it, got me inspired to get back next to them with my mental back on focused, super proud of y’all! @matlekina @paulie_swollz.”

Don replied, “Love you bro means the world you was here today.” He later commented, “Lock back in baby it’s go time.”