‘Azzlicious’: Joseline Hernandez’s Fans Marvel Over the Star’s Orange Dress Showcasing Her Best Assets

Joseline Hernandez flaunted a ’60s-inspired go-go girl ensemble in a Jan. 6 post, and it captivated the model’s millions of fans. Hernandez wore a form-fitting orange dress with feather accents and yellow dangle earrings.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star, who also sported a partial updo and a full face, teased her followers as she promoted her hosting gig for Zeus Network’s “One Mo Chance,” a dating competition show starring Kamal “Chance” Givens. She told her followers to get ready for the reunion special scheduled to air later this month.

“Hostess with the mostest, Have you heard! Is your Host The Baddest 🤑 #onemochance @stallionaireschance deserves to find love, and I got to the bottom of things!! Get ready!!”

Fans celebrated the star’s good looks and boss status.

“🍑👅🍑💦 AZZlicious 🔥🔥🔥”

“This that…somebody called my name and they sound rich let me look back pose….💕💕💕💕💕 Slay bae slay…love ur whole life.”

“This is really cute and has a 70’s girly twist to it!!!”

“Yyyyyaaaassssaaa Queen f–k that Princess sh-t you’ve evolved. @joseline 👑😍🙏🏾”

“They should just call it, the Joseline Hernandez Network 😂”

Hours before, Hernandez had given fans a look at a dinner party she hosted at Mr. Chows — presumably the Miami location — with those she called her Zeus Network family alongside her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma, and 4-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. The reality star indulges in some champagne in the clips as she celebrates the many business ventures she will be part of for the upcoming year, including season 2 of her hit show “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which was officially picked up by the network on Dec. 18.

When asked by Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer how she was feeling, the “Puerto Rican Princess” responded, “2021 is going to be an amazing year, and gonna get that money. You know what it is.” Hernandez told her followers to subscribe to the app if they wanted to view her projects when she captioned the upload “#2021 Has started Amazing with my Fam @thezeusnetwork ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans proclaimed how proud they were of Hernandez and her latest accomplishments.

One wrote, “So proud on you Queen 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another complimented the 34-year-old’s determination to succeed despite how harshly others treat her at times.

“Honestly, I’m clapping 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 for you because I saw your GROWTH and Determination. You never bind under pressure. You’re a Strong Woman, so don’t pay any mind to anyone. You’ve Wait Your Turn 👏🏼👏🏼, now enjoy it with your beautiful daughter and husband 🙏🙌.”