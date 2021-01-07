Stay Connected
Trending Topics
Celebrity NewsGalleries

#CelebSpotting: The Wades in Hawaii, Brandy Performing for NYE, Kandi Burruss, Keke Palmer in Turks and Caicos and More

Posted by | CommentsComments (0)

It’s a new year and a lot of our favorite celebrities are already off to a great start with vacations, work and shopping.

Birthday Boy

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrate their son Ace Tucker’s fifth birthday with a party inspired by the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Kandi Burruss’ Instagram (@kandi)

Mommy-Daughter Time

Dwyane Wade takes a photo of his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade in Hawaii with friends and family.

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion)

A Supportive Spouse

Ayesha Curry stops for a photo in the Chase Center before watching her husband Stephen Curry score a career-high 62 points for the Golden State Warriors versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

New Year, Same Hottie

Megan Thee Stallion takes a splash in the beach during a waterfront getaway.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Back At It

Jennifer Hudson takes a pause while getting ready for a performance.

Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud)

Tour Practice?

Brandy performs at Dick Clark’s 49th-annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Los Angeles. She performed her 2002 hit “What About Us” and “Say Something” from her latest album “B7.”

Brandy’s Instagram (@brandy)

Views

Keke Palmer lives her best life with friends in Turks and Caicos to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Keke Palmer’s Instagram (@keke)

#Newlyweds

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts enjoy a beautiful day in the desert with an amazing view.

Niecy Nash’s Instagram (@niecynash1)

Getting His Sea Legs

Angela Simmons rings in the new year on a boat with her 4-year-old son, Sutton.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

Shopping Spree

Draya Michele racks up a few shopping bags at various designer stores.

Draya Michele’s Instagram (@drayamichele)

What people are saying

Related Stories

Back to top