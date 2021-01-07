CelebSpotting: The Wades in Hawaii, Brandy Performing for NYE, Kandi Burruss, Keke Palmer in Turks and Caicos and More

It’s a new year and a lot of our favorite celebrities are already off to a great start with vacations, work and shopping.
Birthday Boy
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrate their son Ace Tucker’s fifth birthday with a party inspired by the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Mommy-Daughter Time
Dwyane Wade takes a photo of his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade in Hawaii with friends and family.
A Supportive Spouse
Ayesha Curry stops for a photo in the Chase Center before watching her husband Stephen Curry score a career-high 62 points for the Golden State Warriors versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Jan. 3.
New Year, Same Hottie
Megan Thee Stallion takes a splash in the beach during a waterfront getaway.
Back At It
Jennifer Hudson takes a pause while getting ready for a performance.
Tour Practice?
Brandy performs at Dick Clark’s 49th-annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Los Angeles. She performed her 2002 hit “What About Us” and “Say Something” from her latest album “B7.”
Views
Keke Palmer lives her best life with friends in Turks and Caicos to celebrate New Year’s Day.
#Newlyweds
Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts enjoy a beautiful day in the desert with an amazing view.
Getting His Sea Legs
Angela Simmons rings in the new year on a boat with her 4-year-old son, Sutton.
Shopping Spree
Draya Michele racks up a few shopping bags at various designer stores.