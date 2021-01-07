CelebSpotting: The Wades in Hawaii, Brandy Performing for NYE, Kandi Burruss, Keke Palmer in Turks and Caicos and More

It’s a new year and a lot of our favorite celebrities are already off to a great start with vacations, work and shopping.

Birthday Boy Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrate their son Ace Tucker’s fifth birthday with a party inspired by the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Kandi Burruss’ Instagram (@kandi) Mommy-Daughter Time Dwyane Wade takes a photo of his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade in Hawaii with friends and family. Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion) A Supportive Spouse Ayesha Curry stops for a photo in the Chase Center before watching her husband Stephen Curry score a career-high 62 points for the Golden State Warriors versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Jan. 3. Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry) New Year, Same Hottie Megan Thee Stallion takes a splash in the beach during a waterfront getaway. Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion) Back At It Jennifer Hudson takes a pause while getting ready for a performance. Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud) Tour Practice? Brandy performs at Dick Clark’s 49th-annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Los Angeles. She performed her 2002 hit “What About Us” and “Say Something” from her latest album “B7.” Brandy’s Instagram (@brandy) Views Keke Palmer lives her best life with friends in Turks and Caicos to celebrate New Year’s Day. Keke Palmer’s Instagram (@keke) #Newlyweds Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts enjoy a beautiful day in the desert with an amazing view. Niecy Nash’s Instagram (@niecynash1) Getting His Sea Legs Angela Simmons rings in the new year on a boat with her 4-year-old son, Sutton. Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons) Shopping Spree Draya Michele racks up a few shopping bags at various designer stores. Draya Michele’s Instagram (@drayamichele)