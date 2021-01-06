‘We Love to See It’: Toya Johnson and Rasheeda Frost Stunt with Their Bentleys, Fans Deem Them Goals

Toya Johnson and Rasheeda are serving up friend goals on a silver platter.

The entrepreneurs flaunted the fruits of their labors when they got together to stunt on all of Atlanta in front of white Bentleys and in fly outfits. The pair looked wealthy and healthy as they struck poses in front of the two clean (in every sense of the word) cars.

Rasheeda Frost (left) and Toya Johnson (right). (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

“Cuttin up with my sis @rasheeda (she pulled that limited edition thing out today!) My sis been doing this Bentley s–t!” the Before Bed Headz boss captioned the images. “She been telling me to join the Bentley club! #beautifulbosses🤑”

The Atlanta rapper and Pressed boutique owner had her girl’s back in the comments, chiming in, “Yasssss love you sis!!! When we ride we ride together #2021 #beautifulbosses #realfriendsh-t.”

The duo linked up at Kandi’s son Ace Tucker’s Spider-Man-themed fifth birthday party on Jan. 3, three days ahead of his Jan. 6 birthday. Fellow reality stars Yandy Smith and Shamea Morton, as well as celebrity makeup artist Latasha Wright, were among a few other famous faces in attendance at the celebration.

The pictures of the Bentley-driving boss babes serving “where the money reside” energy motivated their followers to step their games up and had some even contemplating re-evaluating their own inner circles.

“❤️❤️ I love to see black women winning!!!!!!!”

“bosses. we love to see it😍🤑”

“Friend goals 😩🙌🏾❤️”

“Blessed beyond measure. Beautiful ladies”

“So you trying to tell me get me some rich friends!”

Rasheeda and Toya Johnson are “beautiful bosses.” @toyajohnson/Instagram

Toya unveiled the big-body 2021 Bentley Bentayga as an ostensible early Christmas gift. The 37-year-old reality TV star shared an image of the ostentatious vehicle on Dec. 23 with the caption “I was on the nice list! 🎅🏾❤️.”