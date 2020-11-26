Congrats: Fantasia Barrino Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Kendall Taylor

Baby On Board! Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24 during their web series “Taylor Talks” that they’re expecting their first child.

The singer told millions of her fans while showcasing her noticeable bump, “keep trying, and you will conceive.” Her husband of five years joyfully said to the camera, “we having a baby cuz. Little Taylor baby on the way in these streets.” The couple didn’t disclose the gender of their bundle of joy.

Fantasia and Kendall Taylor Photo: @tasiaworld/Instagram

Fantasia, who has two other children from previous relationships — Zion Quari, 19, and 8-year-old Dallas Xavier — revealed how great it felt to share the news, saying she “can never hide” her pregnancy physically.

The couple also opened up about the fertility issues they faced in the past. The expectant mother discussed how stressful it was. “Just keep waiting on God. It was starting to really depress me and him. They [doctors] was like my tube was closed,” she said.

Kendall, an entrepreneur, stood firm with his beliefs regardless of the circumstances saying, “they kept talking about in vitro, they were gonna do artificial insemination. I remember sitting there in the doctor’s office like I hear what y’all saying but I know what God showed me.” Kendall also mentioned how draining the entire process was on his wife, stating that she “kept getting tired of the ups and downs and the letdowns. I found her in the bathroom crying in the middle of the morning or the middle of the night.”

The songwriter, 36, admitted that the pair found out she was expecting after she decided they weren’t “trying” anymore. Fantasia said she took a test after she started noticing symptoms. “I started having all kinds of weird feelings. So I took one test. I didn’t believe it so I took six.” She later confirmed the results by attending a doctor’s appointment and found out she was two months pregnant.

The next day following the announcement both husband and wife shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. Fantasia wrote, “𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐼 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑜 𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑌𝑜𝑢!

𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐺𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑈𝑠 𝐴 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑜𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑇𝑢𝑏es 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡. @salute1st 𝐼 𝐿𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝐻𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒😂 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑜 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐶𝑎𝑛 𝐷𝑜 𝐼𝑡🙏🏾”

Kendall shared a picture of him holding a Dior diaper bag with the caption, “Dior Diaper Bag: What else would you expect when The Taylor’s are “Expecting”? Queen @tasiasword Thank You for being all that you Are!”

Although it is unknown how far along the “Baby Mama” singer is currently, Fantasia is due sometime in 2021.