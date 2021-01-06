‘I Make Music for Adults’: Cardi B Fights Back Against Criticism for Not Letting Daughter Kulture Listen to ‘WAP’

Cardi B recently shot back at a Twitter user questioning her child-rearing methods.

The criticism was born of an Instagram Live post from Cardi B on that she shared on Jan. 3. In the video, the rapper was performing a version of her evocative hit song with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” when at one point, her daughter Kulture is seen slipping into the shot from another room. Cardi B notices her, and then quickly turns off the track.

The video was clearly posted as a funny parenting outtake. However, some on social media criticized the rapper for inadvertently exposing her daughter to the song, and accused her of being a hypocrite for not allowing her to listen to it.

One Twitter user wrote, “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter [email protected] AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING.”

So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx — Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021

Cardi B was quick to respond, tweeting, “Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

She then continued in another tweet, in which she wrote, “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop p–sy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop making this a debate. Its pretty much common sense.”

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

“WAP” has been heavily scrutinized since the day it dropped, its brazen showcase of female sexuality attracting tons of listeners and detractors. The most infamous critic being one Ben Shapiro.

The conservative political pundit notoriously devoted an entire segment on his podcast to reeling off the lyrics to the song, commenting that “WAP” is “what feminists fought for.” He was object of ridicule on social media, but Shapiro was undeterred, further rationalizing his take in another tweet. “As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a ‘bucket and a mop’ — get the medical care they require. My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis [sic],” he wrote.

Listen, guys. I fully explained on the show that it's misogynistic to question whether graphic descriptions of "wet-ass p****" is empowering for women. “WAP” is obviously an incredibly profound statement of women’s empowerment, a la Susan B. Anthony. https://t.co/KKYerf1dGW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a "bucket and a mop" — get the medical care they require. My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

California Republican political aspirant James P. Bradley made certain to give his outraged impression. “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! — James Bradley For US Senate (@JamesBradleyCA) August 7, 2020

Another California Republican, DeAnna Lorraine, tweeted “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song.” She added in another post, “Remember, Bernie Sanders campaigned with Cardi B.”

In response, Cardi tweeted “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”

Cardi B defended “WAP” on Australian radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” denying accusations that the song was too sexual, according to The Independent. “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music,’” she said.

“Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying,” she added.

Cardi, acknowledged that she would not let 2-year-old Kulture listen to the song, but made it clear that the song was not meant for her.

“No, of course, I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything,” the rapper said, adding: “It’s for adults.”