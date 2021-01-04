‘U Had Them Drunk Goggles on’: Masika Kalysha Shares New Video Dancing Seductively In White Ensemble

Masika Kalysha exuded self-confidence on Jan. 3 when she posted a twerking video of herself at a hookah bar while wearing a white cut-out dress.

The model, who was singing along to Lil Durk’s “Homebody” featuring Gunna & TK Kravitz, enjoyed herself as she shouted indecipherably before saying at one point, “Godd-mn I’m fine … What’s my mother f—ing name?”

She captioned the recording, “You ever just look at yoself and say…Damn I’m fine!! 😂🥰 When the light hits you just right and you see why them haters stay in the comment section stuck with the screw face 😘.” Droves of fans praised the star for her confident self-image as well as her beauty.

Masika Kalysha. @masikakalysha/Instagram

“I’m so happy for you Sika!!!!! Shine bright ✨”

“Self confidence just pouring out of you, it’s a beautiful feeling 😍🔥❤️💯”

“That happy glow sis yessss💪🏽💪🏽💜”

“I keep telling ya’ll that Masika too damn fine I think ya’ll just hate her too much to believe me 😆🤣”



One follower mentioned how the reality star could have been under the influence. “U had them drunk goggles on….”

An hour earlier the reality star had shared an upload of her white one-shouldered dress with the caption “It’s the dress fa me 😍 #milk does a body good (swipe )🥛🥛🥛.” Fans overlooked the outfit and focused on Kalysha’s newfound bliss.

One mentioned the 35-year-old’s engagement ring. “It’s the ring fa me 😍.”

Another mentioned how Kalysha’s love life has contributed to her glow. “You look so happy that’s what love do lol 😍.”

An Instagram user expressed their joy for the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star’s contentment. “Glad to see you sooooo happy 🥰❤️.”

Kalysha recently confirmed her engagement in a now-deleted post, informing her followers she met her fiancé Jamar Champ about ten years ago. The Dec. 30 post said, “Met my fiancé 10 years ago. Curved him for 97% of those 10 years. Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago.”

She added, “Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u.”