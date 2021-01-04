‘I Just Want to See Some Maternity Pictures’: Tammy Rivera’s Fans Insist on a Pregnancy Announcement After She Drops This Photo

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality star Tammy Rivera-Malphurs is looking regal in a new modeling pic that leaves room for her follower’s imaginations. Rivera, 34, posed in a brown robe leaving part of her chest visible and exposing her entire left thigh.

“Serenity,” Rivera captioned the photo that garnered over 150,000 likes. The mother of one appears to be on vacation, surrounded by nature.

Speaking of motherhood, fans speculated whether Rivera may be expecting a child with her husband, rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality diva Tammy Rivera is on vacation. @CharliesAngelll/Instagram

“Girrrrlllll, I thought this was a pregnancy announcement 😩 I was all excited.”

“Amen to a bundle of joy.”

“That new baby glow! ❤️”

“I just wanna see some maternity pictures 😩.”

“You’re serving looks, and I’m waiting for your pregnancy announcement 🥴🥰💛.”

Sadly, fans weren’t given a pregnancy announcement because in another vacation photo Rivera showed off her midriff, proving that she isn’t expecting and never confirmed any speculation of a pregnancy.

Tammy Rivera is on vacation. @CharliesAngelll/Instagram

Rivera is the mother of Charlie Rivera, her 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. The reality diva and her husband Waka Flocka Flame, 34, have been married since 2014, but it doesn’t seem like the pair is ready to have a child of their own.

Tammy Rivera with her daughter Charlie Rivera @CharliesAngelll/Instagram

In an early 2020 episode of the couple’s WE tv show, “Waka & Tammy,“ Waka’s mother, Deb Antney, wondered if the two would give her a grandchild.

Rivera told her mother-in-law she would have a child, but things didn’t pan out that way because the reality diva supposedly has a full load, which Antney wasn’t buying. “You can still do it,” she told Rivera.

She went on to say, “Last year me and Tam Tam came to an agreement. ‘Ma, right before the summer I’m going to drop these babies.’ ” Antney said in her confessional. “But we in what month? And guess what? Ain’t no d– baby there. So you done lied to me.”

Antney’s son said he and his wife aren’t ready for a child. “H– no. Ma, I’m telling you right now, it ain’t gon’ work,” Waka Flocka Flame told his mother. “All the stuff going on, and she pregnant? No, I’m not dealing with that.”

The “O Let’s Do It” rapper also told Rivera in an episode, “You know d– well I don’t want a baby.” The conversation led to Rivera crying, which could mean that she wants another child, but her husband doesn’t.

For now, it seems as though the MC is committed to being the father figure to Charlie. He gifted his stepdaughter a massive ring in January 2019 when the couple renewed their wedding vows in Mexico.

“Charlie cried her eyes out when Waka turned to her and said: ‘Not only am I vowing to love, honor and respect your mother, but I vow the same things to you.’ Then he gave her a smaller version of my ring with a pink diamond ❤️😩 the moment that took my breath away,” Rivera captioned the video of the massive diamond rings.