‘He Went to Jail’: Tami Roman Gets Stuck Naming This MC While Playing Name That Rapper Challenge with Daughter Jazz Anderson

Former “Basketball Wives” reality diva Tami Roman hasn’t lost her inner child, as shown in a new Instagram post. The actress and producer played #NamethatRapperChallenge with her daughter Jazz Anderson on TikTok.

Anderson had several pictures of various rappers, and Roman, 50, had to name the rapper in the picture. In the video, Anderson said to fans: “All right, you guys, I’m going to do #NameThatRapperChallenge with my mom.”

“Mom,” Anderson called out to Roman. “Huh?” Roman yelled back to her daughter.

Former “Basketball Wives” reality diva Tami Roman plays #NameThatRapperChallenge with daughter Jazz Anderson. @TamiRoman/Instagram

“Come here; I want to see if you know who this is,” Anderson replied.

The first picture on the screen was a photo of rapper NBA Youngboy. “Who’s this rapper?” Anderson asked her mother. “Oh, that’s YoungBoy, Baby!” Roman said with a New Orleans accent.

The next photo was of Blueface. “Dropdown, Thotiana,” Roman said, breaking into a dance move before saying the rapper’s name.

Next up, Anderson asked her mom, “Who’s this?”

“Oh, Gunna!!!” Roman said before screaming in excitement. As the game went on, Anderson laughed and applauded Roman for getting the answers correct.

However, when she got to the fourth pic, Roman was stuck.

Anderson asked her yet again, “Who’s this?”

“Ohhh, he’s in jail,” Roman said as she clapped her hands while jumping up and down. “Kodak Black,” she finally blurted out the answer, and Anderson repeated her response.

NLE Choppa was the fifth pic, but Roman couldn’t identify him. “I don’t know who that is. Who is that?” Roman said, squinting her eyes, before the picture moved to one-third of the Migos member Quavo.

“Awwww, that’s Saweetie’s boo boo, Quavooooooooo!” Roman answered.

Roman got five out of six answers correct.

“I think my street cred is still intact 😂 #NameThatRapperChallenge #NYEShenanigans #Bye2020,” Roman captioned the video.

Fans agreed with Roman and applauded her for keeping up to date with today’s MCs.

“Girl, you better than me. I did not know not a one!!😂😂.”

“You earned that!! 🙌🏾😂.”

“Well done! Ms. Tami… I didn’t have a clue from the very first 1… 😅.”

“You walked in all skeptical, lol. Great job 👏🏽.”

It looks as though Roman is hip to some of the hottest rappers in this generation, with this video being evidence. The former reality star has two daughters, Jazz and Lyric.