‘I Heard Her Scalp Sizzle from Here’: Reginae Carter’s Beauty Video Derails When Fans Focus on the Hot Comb Being Close to Her Face

Reginae Carter‘s fans overlooked the 22-year-old’s glam clips on Dec. 31 after they spotted how close Carter’s hairdresser was placing the hot comb to her face while styling her tresses.

The Fashion Nova ambassador, who donned a white top with a matching choker, shared two separate behind-the-scenes recordings, including the infamous video. She captioned the post, “Barbie tingz 👄💁🏾‍♀️.” Many followers expressed their concerns regarding the star’s scalp.

Reginae Carter’s glam look gets sidetracked after fans notice how close the hot comb is to her scalp. Photo:@colormenae/Instagram

“That hot comb a little to close to the scalp and you ain’t jump ooh chile.”

“Omg it’s that damn hot comb fa meee , why it’s soo closeeeee 😂😂😂😫😫😫😫”

“That’s not the reaction I had when that hot comb hit my scalp back in the day!! Lol ijs.”

“I get that y’all stunned by her beauty but that was a hot comb!!!!!! I heard her scalp sizzle from here.”

“Damn that don’t burn!? But you look good girl.”

Reginae Carter Photo:@colormenae/Instagram

As others were solely focused on Carter’s hot comb experience, a couple of followers complimented the “TI &Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star’s cleavage. One fan wrote how great they looked.

“Your breasts looks amazing damn.”

Another agreed and said how much they loved Carter’s enhanced breasts. “I love them new boobs.”

Last month, the model revealed she had gotten implants while chatting with Wendy Williams, following numerous speculations. Carter said, “Well, let me set the record straight, I did. I did get breast implants.”

The reality star also disclosed although she wanted to get them done sooner, her mom Toya Johnson disapproved. Carter said she ultimately decided to get them done when she moved out. “As soon as I got on my own, I’m like, ‘Aye, Imma get my breasts done.” Despite the star’s previous comments on people embracing their natural bodies in the past Carter said that she meant no harm, but a lot of her advice would be contradictory as she gets older.

“I’m 21 years old, so it’s a lot of things that I said that I’m going to go back on. And a lot of things I said I’m not going to do, I’m going to do it. It’s just like I’m growing, and everybody is growing with me.”