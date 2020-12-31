‘Please Don’t Lose Your Thickness’: Cyn Santana’s Fans Respond to the Star’s Slimmer Figure, Some Feel She’s Lost ‘Too Much Weight’

Cyn Santana‘s thinner physique got the attention of millions of followers on Dec. 29 after the reality star shared a snapshot wearing a skintight gold dress with high-heeled boots.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star exuded sensuality as she lay on her side while gripping the end of her ponytail. Santana captioned the image, “And her dress look painted on.” Some followers felt the star lost too much weight while others raved over her slender appearance.

Cyn Santana’s slimmer figure caused a frenzy among fans. Photo:@cynsantana/Instagram

“Looking toooo skinny hope it’s photoshop.

“Please don’t lose your thickness Cyn.”

“You losing too much weight.”

“Wow you’ve lost so much weight! You look Fabulous ❤️.”

“Love it 👌🏾🔥🔥🔥.”

“You be killing em 🔥.”

Earlier this month, Santana disclosed during an interview with MadameNoire that she changed her diet and lost a significant amount of weight because she didn’t want to undergo any more surgeries following her breast reduction. The reality star said, “Because I don’t want to keep doing the surgeries, I’ve changed my diet. I have to make sure I watch what I eat.”

Santana also added she only consumes water as a drink to prevent any setbacks. “It’s possible I could be right back where I started. So I’m just really careful about what I eat. I do my detoxes. All I drink is water and a little bit of D’usse every now and then. No sugars, no juices, no sodas, none of that.”

The “LHH” star admitted following the birth of her 3-year-old son Lexington Budden — shared with ex-fiancé Joe Budden — she gained about 42 pounds, and the majority of the weight was in the “breast area” which led to many uncomfortable moments.

“I gained like 42 pounds and a lot of that was in my breast area. That was literally heavy on my back. When I went to sleep at night I was uncomfortable. Getting dressed was very uncomfortable. Carrying my child with my big breasts was uncomfortable. There was just too many uncomfortable moments for me. So I looked into my breast reduction and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.”