‘On the Way to Healing’: Fans Wish Cyn Santana a Speedy Recovery After She Undergoes Her Second Breast Reduction

Cyn Santana recently went under the knife to get her breasts reduced after having her son nearly three years ago, and she’s happier than ever with the results.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star took fans on her surgical journey this week after she shared updates about her second breast reduction on social media.

“You can’t see how ecstatic I am under this mask but ya girl is sooooo happy!” Santana wrote via Instagram on Wednesday Sept. 30, posing with surgeon Dr. Mauro Romita. “4 days post op and so far everything is looking good. It was important for me to find an AMAZING skilled doctor being that this wasn’t my first breast reduction and pregnancy did a number on my breasts.”

Dr. Mauroromita and Cyn Santana pose for photo after breast reduction. @cynsantana/Instagram

Santana called her surgery a “relieving experience.” She added that she was still in “pain,” but was “eternally grateful.” This was her second reduction in six years.

The 27-year-old reality star also assured fans she was healing at home. She took questions from her Twitter followers who were interested in the surgery.

“Morning soul mates. Been recovering from my breast reduction op. Still very swollen but we on the way to healing!” she wrote on Wednesday. “I know a lot of women are interested in this procedure so I’m here for questions, concerns, advice. Whatever my ladies need.”

Santana informed fans that a breast lift is included with the surgery and healing takes two to four weeks. So far, supporters have showered her with love and well wishes.

“You just keep getting better!!! Love your life Cyn!! ❤️❤️ Keep being amazing !!”

“Prayers and love to you and baby ❤️🙏🏼 Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🏼God is good!”

“I was just about to say you look so slim …either way you are beautiful 😍 get well soon”

Santana, the ex-fiancée of Joe Budden, had her first breast reduction in 2014, after having issues with back pain and breathing.

She tweeted at the time, “I tried losing weight and getting better bras but I felt like nothing worked. As scared as I was I felt like surgery was my best option. I finally got my surgery and I’m more happy than ever! It’s going to take some time to heal but I know it’ll all be worth it. Health is ALWAYS first. I’m all for doing WHATEVER makes you happy. Do whatever makes you feel good. You live for yourself.”