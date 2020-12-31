‘Ima Pray for Her, My Cousin Vince and His Girlfriend’: Tamar Braxton Responds to Post About Her Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert’s Alleged Boo, Fans Crack Up

Tamar Braxton responded to her ex-husband Vincent Herbert‘s alleged boo, Instagram model Jamie Taylor, on Dec. 29 after a blog uploaded a recording of Taylor displaying a FaceTime screenshot of the music producer. The model discreetly claimed she was dating someone in the music industry earlier this month during an Instagram Live.

Although Taylor’s rationale behind the screenshot is unclear, Braxton shared her two cents after the news started swirling on social media. The “Love and War” singer reposted the clip on Twitter from a user named Braxton Things in a now-deleted tweet and replied to the user’s “what was she trying to prove” comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Producer Vincent Herbert (L) and Recording artist Tamar Braxton attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The 43-year-old said, “Sis,😩 I don’t know… I’m over here under construction, SINGLE, working on myself & making life great for me and my son 🙏🏼🌟…. at this point, baby girl wants attention so ima pray for her, my cousin Vince and his girlfriend Angie. #stayunderconstrucrion.”

Although the “Braxton Family Values” cast member suggested in her post that Herbert is dating a woman named Angie, his current relationship status is unknown.

Droves of fans shared their thoughts on Braxton’s “petty” remarks.

Tamar Braxton Screenshot/Twitter @tamarbraxton

“It’s my “cousin Vince “ for me 😂😂😂😂😂”

“Ole girl embarrassing herself tryna prove points to a woman who don’t even gaf”

“Imagine having to prove who you are through a screenshot 😩”

“That girl is embarrassing herself. Tamar is obviously unbothered.”

One fan felt Braxton’s response was unnecessary given the fact that she doesn’t care. “She’s childish for responding to ol gurl. She doesn’t seem to care so why even entertain the gurl. It don’t make sense imo lol.”

Among those initial responses, other followers expressed that they agreed with the singer’s stance in calling Herbert her cousin. One mentioned the only connection the former couple has is their 7-year-old son Logan Herbert.

“I’m with Tamar I don’t know that man we just related to the same kids😩.”

Another commented on how the singer is over her ex. “‘Cousin Vince’ 😂😂😂😂 She is for real over him. They’re fam! Not lovers!”

An Instagram user told the former reality star to give Herbert a family member position in her life and carry on. “Who the hell wanna battle for Vince? Tamar right please make this man a play family member and send him on his way.”

Earlier this month, Braxton told a fan not to waste their prayer on her and Herbert getting back together after posting a photo from her music video for her 2013 single “All the Way Home” which featured the former couple.

She wrote, “Please don’t waste the lords time pumpkin. Pray about world peace or something.”

The singer and Herbert finalized their divorce in 2019.