‘I’m About to Check the Post Office’: Fans Boggled By ‘F-ck 2020’ Necklace Beyoncé Gifted Her Circle of Friends

Beyoncé is positioning herself to be quite the gift-giver. The “Brown Skin Girl” singer recently blessed a group of her closest friends with bling that expressed precisely how many have been feeling about the year 2020.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Angie Beyincé, Beyoncé’s cousin and vice president of operations at Parkwood Entertainment, shared on her Instagram page a photo of the custom “F-ck 2020” necklaces the Grammy winner gave her and a few others.

“@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. ‘🖕2020’ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one,” Angie captioned a photo of the new jewelry piece. She added, “When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world 🌎🙏 #nye #beyonce.”

“F-ck 2020” Necklace Beyoncé gave a circle of her friends. @angiebeyincé/Instagram

The snap garnered over 23,000 likes from online users who agreed that the bling might be the perfect response to a year that has been like none other. One user commented, “This is such great gift with a hidden message. Love it! ❤️👏.”

A second person replied, “Talk about THE PERFECT EFFN GIFT!!! @beyonce yup yup.. we need this frfr.”

“Yesss Bey! Hardest year ever for many of us but if we are here typing we are blessed to have made it! I hope everyone has a great prosperous new year Godbless you all 👸🏿,” was another comment.

Meanwhile, other folks joked around in the comments section about not receiving their neckpiece, including one person who wrote, “I’m about to check the post office to see if mine got lost.”

“Ummm I didn’t get my gift, I guess mines ain’t come in the mail yet. Let me get on this phone and call UPS and see where my package at😩,” another person expressed.

Beyoncé has been in the gift-giving spirit this year. Aside from her multiple charitable acts, including donating $5,000 grants to people facing foreclosure or eviction brought on by the pandemic, she recently gave Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir a $250 Tiffany & Co. Padova Fork and Spoon Baby Set. The item was in honor of the birth of their first child together, Ice Davis.