Keyshia Ka’oir Shares Fancy Gift Beyoncé Sent for Her and Gucci Mane’s Newborn Son

Not many people can say that they were gifted something by superstar Beyoncé. However, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s newborn son Ice Davis will now have all those bragging rights.

Following the birth of the Atlanta rapper’s first child with his former video vixen wife, the congratulatory remarks and special treatment came flowing in, including a pricey utensil set from the “Brown Skin Girl” singer herself.

Beyoncé (left), Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir (right). (Photos: @Beyoncé/Instagram, @Laflare1017/Instagram)

Keyshia shared a clip on her Instagram Stories showing off the Tiffany & Co. Padova Fork and Spoon Baby Set Beyoncé gifted the couple and their new child. The silver flatware runs for roughly $250.

Fans on social media reacted to the gift. Most were left in stitches by the songstress’s gift choice, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Beyoncé gifted Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir a spoon and and fork from Tiffany’s for their newborn son…” They added, “Of ALL the things Beyoncé spotted in that store… I’m not ungrateful I just sound like it. beyhive, pls don’t come for me, I love her.”

Beyoncé gifted Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir a spoon and and fork from Tiffany’s for their newborn son… Of ALL the things Beyoncé spotted in that store… 😑 I’m not ungrateful I just sound like it. 🤣🤣🤣



beyhive, pls don’t come for me, I love her. 🐝 🙏🏼🤣 — Brittany Gonzalez (@BasicBritch) December 28, 2020

Another person commented, “Beyoncé sending Gucci mane a fork and spoon I sending me for some reason.”

Beyoncé sending Gucci mane a fork and spoon I sending me for some reason — mira’s interlude (@ogbonds) December 28, 2020

“I saw these online and thought they were so cute but $he$$$$$h,” a third expressed.

Gucci and Keyshia welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, Dec. 23. At the time, Keyshia shared the news with another maternity photo posted on her Instagram page.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord,” the 35-year-old wrote. She added, “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶.” Meanwhile, Gucci made his own announcement via his Instagram page that same day, writing, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!”

Both parties have children from previous relationships. Gucci has one son, and his wife has two daughters and a son that she rarely posts on social media. Keyshia explained the reason being, “I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”