Beyoncé to Donate $5,000 Grants to People Facing Foreclosure or Eviction During the Pandemic

The U.S. Congress recently announced that it had finally passed a $900 Billion COVID-19 relief bill that would assist millions of Americans. Less than a day later, Beyoncé announced that she too would be helping out families in need during this deadly pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Beygood, a charity founded by the Grammy award winner, shared a post revealing that Beyoncé would be giving out $5,000 grants to people facing foreclosure and evictions.

“Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open Jan. 7, 2021 @ http://NAACP.org,” the organization tweeted alongside a memo that read, “BEYONCÉ EXTENDS THE BEYGOOD IMPACT FUND WITH SUPPORT TO FAMILIES FACED WITH THE HOUSING CRISIS.”

Those interested in seeking benefits from the program will have to apply on Jan. 7 over at NAACP.org.

Fans of the global superstar commended her on her continuous efforts to help those less fortunate. One Twitter user wrote, “Beyoncé doing more than the U.S. government.” They added, “I don’t know a better person.”

Another person commented, “This is how you do it! Not telling random people to send cashapp so your show can trend on Twitter.”

The “Black is King” singer’s latest initiative is just one of many projects she’s been working on to help those suffering during the COVID pandemic. In July 2020, the 39-year-old teamed up with the NAACP to award $10,000 grants on the 15th of each month to Black-owned businesses through the end of the year, coming to a total of $1 million.

The NAACP released a statement discussing the partnership, saying, “Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate.”

The statement reportedly added then, “The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs.”

Beyoncé also collaborated with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for #startall, an initiative whose goal was to donate $6 million to local community organizations providing “mental wellness services” throughout Houston, New York, Detroit, and New Orleans.