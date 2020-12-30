‘His Knees & Ankles Said Snap, Crackle N Pop’: Fans Joke About Mendeecees ‘Epic Downfall’ While Racing His Sons

After Christmas comes to a close, many families continue to celebrate the holidays together up until the new year. From one household to another, the celebrations may include singing, laughing, and friendly competitions, and the household of reality star Yandy Smith-Harris is no exception. Showcasing to friends and fans how her family has fun, on Dec. 27, Yandy posted a video of her husband, Mendeecees Harris, losing a running race against their kids.

The video just under two minutes begins with Mendeecees explaining that he and his oldest son are racing because he wants the 15-year-old to clean the entire house in two days, while his son wants Mendeecees to pay for him a PlayStation Plus subscription for the next 12 months.

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith-Harris with their family (Photo: @mendeecees/Instagram)

PlayStation Plus is a $59.99 subscription that gives its players two new PS4 games a month, access to online multiplayer games and exclusive discounts.

Yandy’s younger sons, Omere, and Aasim joined the race with Mendeecees Sr. and Mendeecees Jr., but made it clear that they were “just racing for fun.”

With Yandy asserting “he smoked you” at the end of the race, it was clear that the first round was an obvious loss for Mendeecees Sr., and Mendeecees Jr. won his PlayStation Plus.

The video then cuts to a screen that reads, “When he lost he thought he’d take on the little ones…Epic DOWNFALL (no pun intended).”

In the next round, Mendeecees Sr. races his youngest son Omere and two other children, one of those children being one who participated in the first race. Three seconds into the race and the father of four was down on the ground, covering his face in shame as the other kids, including his 5-year-old daughter, Skylar Harris, crowd around him and laugh.

Fans joined in on the laughs in the comments with one writing, “Meg the Stallion got stronger knees than bruh😂.”

Another joked, “He thought he was gonna dust them kids lol!! His knees & ankles said snap, crackle n pop 😂😂🥴🥴🥴.”

“If broke your ankles was a person 😂😂😂,” quipped another fan.

One person tried to come to the 42-year-old’s defense writing, “So…y’all ain’t see the ghost that tripped him?!”

This is the first Christmas Mendeecees Sr. has gotten to enjoy with his family since being released from prison earlier this year on Jan. 29. The music producer spent four years doing time after being sentenced in 2015 for drug trafficking. Yandy and Mendeecees had their wedding in 2015 and share two children, Omere and Skylar Harris, while Mendeecees has two other sons, Mendeecees Jr. and Aasim, from two previous relationships.