‘Every Man’s Dream’: Draya Michele Strips Down to Black Lingerie on Instagram, and Fans Are In Love

Former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele is dropping more heat on her Instagram. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, she uploaded a series of photos wearing a gorgeous black lace lingerie set. Wearing little to no makeup and a messy fishtail braid, Michele made sure fans gave all of their attention to her hips and curves.

“Sicker than your average,” she wrote.

Draya Michele (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

The 35-year-old hit striking and seductive poses, tantalizing her fans with every shot.

One person wrote, “You are every man’s dream,” while another wrote, “I would not let you sleep young lady.”

Some people used Michele’s photo as motivation to get their own bodies back in shape.

One fan said, “I’m going back to the gym 😭🔥.”

But there was one fan who wanted to see Michele in something else other than the Fashionova set.

“I misss you in fenty😫😫😫😫😫,” she announced.

In July, numerous reports claimed Michele was dropped as a Savage X Fenty ambassador after she distastefully mocked Megan Thee Stallion being shot allegedly by Tory Lanez.

The summer incident caused a massive Internet outbreak of questions and comments from fans and celebrities. Apparently, Michele was one of those celebrities that wanted to add her two cents.

On the Weed and Wine podcast, she commented on the matter saying, “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road.” She continued, “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Megan caught wind of Michele’s comments and fired back at her on social media. She tweeted, “Dumb b-tch that sh-t ain’t f-cking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n-gga.”

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

The reality TV personality issued an apology to Megan and gave some clarity to her comments. “I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry,” she tweeted.

But it was not too long before fans noticed photos of Michele were removed from all of Savage X Fenty’s social media accounts. Additionally, Rihanna, owner of Savage X Fenty and a domestic abuse survivor, sent a get well gift to the “Body” rapper. The company has never confirmed cutting ties with Michele but, while they still follow Megan on Instagram, they no longer follow Michele.