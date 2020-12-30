‘Black Families and Marriages Are Under Attack’: Tyrese Issues Emotional Announcement of Split from His Wife

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Lee have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

The 42-year-old took to his Instagram page late Tuesday evening on Dec. 29 and announced the news. In a lengthy caption shared alongside a photo of Gibson kissing his wife, he wrote, “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

Samatha Lee and Tyrese Gibson. @tyrese/Instagram

Gibson, who shares a 2-year-old daughter named Soraya with Lee, explained that he and his wife plan to remain best of friends and are ready to co-parent. He continued, “Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other.”

The “Baby Boy” star said they wanted to keep the “energy” of the split in 2020 and not take it into the new year. The actor concluded his statement by saying that the pair would “appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.” Lee also released a statement on her respective social media platform.

The R&B singer later released a video compilation of his family and a song he wrote for his wife, titled “Better Days,” on his Instagram. Gibson’s caption seemingly left the option of reconciliation on the table. “My forever love……… Black families and marriages are under attack… I’ve wrestled with this question… How can we naturally know how to BE something we never raised by?” he began.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee. @tyrese/Instagram

He continued, “Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife, or FATHER is…. I repeat…. How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?” He expressed that his “heart is so full” and that he owed his wife “everything.”

“I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you…,” he expressed. “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of now way….. My boobie bubby… Your forever husband – King Gibson.”

News of Gibson’s separation and impending divorce comes on the heels of what has been an eventful week for the “Fast and Furious” star. Earlier Tuesday morning, the actor’s SUV was stolen from the driveway of his mansion in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood after the key fob had been left inside. The Range Rover was last spotted near Johnson Road and Hollywood Road at 9:23 a.m. Police later recovered it and made multiple arrests.