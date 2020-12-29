‘Pool Looking Like the YMCA’: Papoose and Remy Ma’s Fans are Raving Over a Glimpse of Their New Home

Papoose revealed on Friday, Dec. 25 how grateful he and his family were to spend the holidays in their new home while displaying parts of their living room and pool.

The rapper said, “First opportunity we’ve had… to celebrate the holiday in our new home. Feeling truly blessed, & appreciative of our blessings. From my family to yours. Happy #kwanzaa & #merrychristmas, whichever is your preference. #mansionlife.”

The “Love and Hip Hop” star added that he, his wife rapper Remy Ma and Godfather Fat Joe “showered” Reminisce Mackenzie, 2, nicknamed “The Golden Child,” with gifts. “Myself, my wife, & so many family members showered the baby with gifts. I thank you all! @fatjoe your goddaughter loves the gift my brother thanks.”

In the post, Papoose gave fans an inside look into what they deemed a massive pool while telling them his wife was “rushing him out” to eat breakfast. Many fans congratulated the stars on their new home, while a few brought up the pool’s size.

Papoose expresses how grateful he was to spend the holidays in his new home with his family. Photo:@papoosepaposse/Instagram

“Damn they living gooodtttt! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽.”

“So happy for them, they’re one of my favorite couples and I love little Remy she’s so adorable and looks just like her mother!! Beautiful family and Merry Christmas!! 🎄⛄🎄”

“Pool looking like the ymca lol rich people ish😩”

“Chile that’s a whole Olympic indoor pool.”

“Oooo Remy and Pap gets to the bag! House pool look like a rec center.”

Reminisce Mackenzie screenshot Photo:@papoosepapoose/Instagram

Although many people were fascinated by Papoose and Remy’s pool, others expressed how cute the couple’s daughter Reminisce was as she played with one of her Christmas toys. One mentioned how adorable the Golden Child (a nickname given by her parents) is to them.

“She’s the most adorable baby ever 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Another wrote how the toddler’s voice pulled their heartstrings. “It’s the second slide for me! 😍 her cute little voice omg!”

An Instagram user pointed out how the 2-year-old was a Daddy’s girl after calling her father because the toy motorcycle stopped working. “She’s a true daddy’s girl! So cute! 🤣🥰”

The pair welcomed their first child in 2018 after Remy suffered a difficult delivery. The “All the Way Up” rapper was admitted to the hospital and received a blood transfusion due to childbirth complications, days after she gave birth.

After the baby’s birth, Remy took to Instagram to share the news. In the announcement upload, she said, “It’s a girl!” while captioning the post, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the happiest wife on the planet #BlackLove#RemAndPap.”