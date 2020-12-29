‘Life Is What We Make It’: Angela Simmons Shares Goals for the New Year In Latest ‘Gram Post

For many people, 2020 has brought heartbreaking and unexpected deaths and a pandemic that will change life as most know it moving forward. With 2021 around the corner, many are ready to put this year behind and set forth toward new ambitions. That includes reality TV star Angela Simmons.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to her Instagram page to share her goals for the coming year. “Refocusing. Setting new intentions. As the new year approaches my focus is to be present. Present to myself. To my needs. My wants. And what’s most valuable in my life,” the mommy of one captioned a clip of her doing yoga stretches on a beach. Snoh Aalegra’s “Love Like That” played in the background.

She continued, “Staying in my own lane, and simply going where I am appreciated. Life is what we make it. Lots of curve balls will be thrown. But can we weather the storm when it shows up? Can we regain focus and redirect our energy? Life’s about growth. Are you growing? Or stuck in the same space emotionally? Mentally? Physically?”

Angela ended her lengthy message advising fans to “Do what lights your fire.” She added, “Stay around those who bring the best out in you.❤️💫🙏🏽 #PracticingMyBackBendsToday

Fans agreed with Angela and commended her on her strength. Over the years, she has had her fair share of ups and downs, including the death of her son’s father and ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson. The businessman was tragically gunned down in Novemver 2018. However, the 33-year-old has seemingly since found happiness in her new relationship with boxer Daniel Jacobs. She also recently celebrated her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson’s fourth birthday.

One Instagram user left a kind message for the former fashion designer, saying, “I’m so proud of you taking control of you and your son’s life.” They added, “May the lord continue to bless you and your family and don’t ever stop being who you are ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ all around.”

Another person commented, “Caption is everting 😍😍 I seriously look up to you Angela. Keep flourishing you’re a desirable woman. God bless you & happy New Years.”

“Through it all as long as you walk in Gods unchanging hand all will be fine!!” a third expressed, “A New Year and a new start is always good coz there is nothing wrong with change as long as it’s for the better!! God will never bet you down but man will fail you!! Bless up young Queen 🙏🏾💜🦋🦋.”