‘Such an Amazing Mom’: Angela Simmons Makes Hearts Melt with Touching Message to Her Son for His Fourth Birthday

Angela Simmons celebrated her son Sutton Joseph turning 4 years old this week with cute snaps and heartfelt memos.

The mother of one threw a “PAW Patrol” party for little SJ and shared several photos of him dressed in costume for his celebration. One image showed Simmons and her son posing for a fun photo together.

Angela Simmons post sweet message to son Sutton Joseph. @angelasimmons/Instagram

She also shared other pictures of SJ from when he was a newborn. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star penned a sweet message on Instagram to her baby boy for his special day and expressed how much she loved him.

“Happy Birthday to my world 🌎 Sutton Joseph Tennyson!!” Simmons wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 22. “Where has 4 years gone 😫I love you so much ! I’m so proud of who you are …..and are becoming !!! My world has changed for the better . I know your Dad is proudly looking over you !!!”

Angela Simmons’ son Sutton Joseph. @angelasimmons/Instagram

She added, “Thankful to be your mommy big BOY! Now let’s go get cake 🎂 wasted lol 🥳🥰.”

Simmons also shared a photo of SJ and his late father, her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson, who was tragically gunned down in November 2018.

Sutton Tennyson and son SJ. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Fans squealed over Simmons’ sweet message to her son and flooded the post with birthday wishes.

“Awwwww 🙌🏾 he’s the cutest 😍😍😍❤️ happy birthday baby boy!!!!”

“Yr doing a great job!! Sometimes us moms need to just here that.❤️ #amazingmom.”

“Angela baby boy is a handsome little boy. I love his swag! Happy birthday little prince!🎁🎉.”

“Happy birthday handsome and Angela your such an amazing parent.”

Simmons also celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday, Sept. 18, in the same week she posted a supposed getaway shot with her son. A post from Tuesday, Sept. 15, showed her and SJ posting together in what seemingly was the interior of a charter jet. She captioned the snap “US 🥰.”

Simmons never revealed their destination, if there was one, but the mother-son duo seem to have been living it up for their birthdays.