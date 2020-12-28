Steph and Ayesha Curry Donate $1M In Goods During Their 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys Drive

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry hosted their eighth annual Christmas with the Currys Drive drive along with their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

This year’s event donated food, gifts, and other resources to 1,000 children and families in Oakland that were specially selected by the foundation and its partners.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: Stephen Curry attends Eat. Learn. Play., the 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys hosted by Co-Founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry at Oakland Arena on December 19, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Christmas with the Currys Drive was drive-thru only at the Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum.

Steph and Ayesha’s daughters Riley and Ryan wore masks as they helped their parents distribute the goods.

To bring extra holiday cheer, the Golden State Warriors Dance Team performed and Mr. and Mrs. Claus made their rounds to the different vehicles.

“Christmas with the Currys is always a special part of the holiday season for Ayesha and me,” the 32-year-old Steph said in a statement.

The Eat. Learn. Play. co-founder added, “Because of the pandemic, the event looked a little different this year. Our foundation, along with all of our amazing community partners, donors, and sponsors, is needed more than ever to step up and help the many families in the Oakland community who have faced food insecurity and hardships this year.”

“Oakland has always held it down for my family so it’s in the same spirit that we’re here today, celebrating and giving back to everyone that makes this place so special,” the Golden State Warriors star said.

Ayesha, 31, chimed in and said, “For the past 11 years, we have been lucky enough to call Oakland and The Bay Area our home. Way before the championships and cookbooks, this community welcomed us with open arms unlike anything our family has ever experienced in the past. This community is filled with remarkable people with an unmatched passion and spirit.”

“This year’s Christmas with the Currys is our way of giving back to the community that has given our family so much,” the “Full Plate” author and Eat. Learn. Play. co-founder continued. “We want everyone to believe in the magic of Christmas, because I am promising all of you that we are committed to do everything we can this holiday season, and beyond into the New Year. Today was about bringing joy to these 1,000 families and ensuring they have a hopeful holiday season.”

Each family received goods worth over $990, and nearly $1M was given away to the Oakland residents in need.

Some of the goods and services families received included meal kits, produce boxes, prepared food, toys, books, electronics, NBA merchandise, school supplies, items needed to stay warm during the winter, coronavirus pandemic essentials such as masks and hand sanitizer, and more.