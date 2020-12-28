Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Artists We Lost In 2020

As difficult as this year already has been, it was made even harder for the hip-hop community with the losses of these heavy hitters in the music industry.
Mo3
Melvin A. Noble was killed on Nov. 11 after being shot in his car on a Dallas highway. Since the rapper’s passing, one arrest has been made in connection to his death.
King Von
Dayvon Daquan Bennett, rapper and songwriter, was killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6 in a shootout that broke out between two groups near a local hookah lounge. The person charged with murder in his death was also injured in the altercation.
Chynna
Chynna Marie Rogers, Ford Agency model and A$AP Mob rapper, passed on April 8 of an accidental drug overdose.
Huey
Lawrence Franks Jr. passed away at a Missouri hospital on June 25 from a gunshot wound he suffered in a double shooting. The rapper is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.
Pop Smoke
Bashar Barakah Jackson, a rapper and songwriter, was shot and killed on Feb. 19 in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery. It is suspected that the gunmen learned his location from Jackson posting the Hollywood Hills address he was staying at on Instagram earlier that day as he showed congratulatory gift bags for his mix tape hitting #7 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Brax
Braxton Baker’s mother announced that the rapper and social media influencer had passed on Nov. 5. Her cause of death has not yet been made public.
Ecstacy
John Fletcher of the hip-hop group Whodini passed on Dec. 23. His cause of death has not yet been announced.
Lexii Alijai
Rapper Alexis Alijai Lynch died in Minnesota on Jan. 1 after using an accidentally lethal mix of fentanyl and alcohol.
FBG Duck
Carlton Weekly was targeted in Chicago by four gunmen who emerged from two cars and then fled after shooting him. The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on Aug. 4.
Lil Marlo
Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson was found dead of a gunshot wound in his car on July 11. The Atlanta Police Department believes the rapper was the victim of a targeted shooting.
Lil Yase
Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr. was admitted to a Bay Area hospital on Nov. 28 with multiple gunshot wounds that the rapper did not survive.
TM1way
Terrell Davis, a brother of 21 Savage who was also a rapper, was stabbed to death in South London on Nov. 22. A man has since been charged with murder in his death.