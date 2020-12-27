‘The Hands Don’t Match the Face’: Kenya Moore Latest Glam Shot Goes Left After Fans Zoom In on Her Hand

Kenya Moore’s latest selfie has fans at a loss for words on Dec. 23 after noticing the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s makeup application was a shade lighter than her hand.

The post, captioned “Sparkle and shine!” was anything but shiny after Moore’s followers failed to notice her glammed-up look featuring dangle earrings and curly hair. The majority couldn’t help but express how badly altered the snapshot was.

Kenya Moore’s filtered photo caused an uproar among fans in the comments section. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

“Look how dark that hand is compared to the face!”

“The hand don’t match the face ..lmao 🤣”

“I just want to know who highlighted your face so much your hands are 2 shades darker?? 👀 Smh I hate photo editing. Kenya will always be 😍 no need for bad edits.”

“You forgot to edit your hand 😩”

“Smh, whoever took the picture needs to use filtering the right way so you don’t have 2 shades different.”

While many followers zeroed in on the reality star’s different shades, several others brought up Moore’s behavior on the current season of “RHOA.” One asserted that the former beauty queen is immature for throwing gibes at younger cast members.

“Aren’t u a little to old to be making fun of females younger than you and throwing shade.”

Another claimed Moore has an ugly personality that detracts from her beauty. “Your outer layer is gorgeous but from what you have shown us through the screen 📺 your a very ugly person, that’s sad because you use to be one of my favorite character on the housewives but not anymore.”

An Instagram user pointed out that despite the flak the mother of one is receiving, she continues to remain in the headlines. “Yasssssssssssss, the constant trending cast of rhoa❤️❤️❤️.”

The “Kenya Moore Hair Care” creator recently found herself in an ongoing “hair” feud with her “RHOA” co-star Drew Sidora after Moore and LaToya Ali taunted the actress for wearing a “pet” on her head. Sidora retaliated by posting a photo of what appears to be the head of Moore — who previously has denied wearing wigs or extensions — with an exposed track extension underneath natural hair. She captioned the image, “Someone sent this to me saying it’s Kenya’s hair tho! #justsaying #rhoa.”

Moore later uploaded a video on her Instagram story questioning why people “doubt” if her natural tresses are real while rocking wigs similar to ones the “Step Up” actress previously wore. She said, “I don’t know why anybody would doubt this is not my real hair. I mean it’s so beautiful and perfect.” Moore added as she shut off the camera after an extension fell, “I don’t understand why people keep asking me if this my real hair.”