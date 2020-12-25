YFN Lucci Believes Reginae Should Not Have Broken Up with Him Over the Infamous Cucumber Party

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter’s relationship seems to be getting back on track and moving in the right direction. For the past few weeks the two have been seen out in multiple places together, and last month Carter thanked her “boyfriend” on social media for throwing her a birthday party to celebrate turning 22.

Although things are all good between the two now, the Atlanta rapper revealed in a clip released on Dec. 17 from an interview with DJ Vlad that he still feels last year’s cucumber party was not enough of a reason for Carter to break up with him in the first place.

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter. (Photo: @reginaecarter.yfnlucci/Instagram)

“I don’t give a d-mn. I still, like … I understand where they come from, where they’re like, I just tried to comment … or I shouldn’t have been at the party. But I’m hosting the party. I’m just here. I ain’t g-dd-mn putting no cucumber in no girl’s mouth,” he said.

He went on to defend his actions, saying, “And when I commented on the girl sucking the cucumber, it was just like, that’s some sh-t I ain’t never seen. So I’m like, ‘What the f–k?’ You feel me? That ain’t no sh-t to break up with a n—a for. You feel me?”

The party, which YFN Lucci co-hosted with Atlanta rapper Trouble and his girlfriend at the time, Instagram model Alexis Skyy, took place in August 2019. Women at the party performed explicit acts on each other using cucumbers. Carter said she caught wind of the party on social media and popped up at the event to spy on Lucci. Carter decided to leave once the “cucumber activities” commenced, and after doing so, she ranted on her IG Live about what had transpired.

She said with disgust, “If you have a daughter, that sh-t is not cool. If you got kids, your kids going to school, and trust me they are talking about it.” She added that the behavior of the men and women who attended the party was “childish, dirty, and pathetic.”