‘I Am So in Love’: Rihanna Shares Bikini Photos on Holiday In Barbados

Rihanna is home for the holidays and treating everyone to a little cake to celebrate.

The 32-year-old pop star was captured by her photographer and best friend Melissa Forde showing off a little side cheek while rocking a cherry-print bikini, two mini Chanel crossbody bags, and a dark brown mullet.

Rihanna is living her best life in the Barbados for the holidays./ Photo:@Rihanna/Instagram

Looking unbothered and beautiful in her home country, the Bajan beauty captioned her image “phuck a photo dump.”

The “Umbrella” singer’s photographer “best fren” shared an additional smoky snap of the Savage X Fenty creator with the caption, “And I’m just getting started… hey best fren.”

In addition to being a carefree Black woman and the richest female musician in the world, Rihanna has been busy expanding her empire, with talks of a cookbook in the works. It seems that during the time Riri has spent relaxing during the pandemic, she’s discovered a love of cooking that has inspired her to craft a collection of recipes from her “Barbadian roots.”

Phorograhper Melissa Forde shares her shot of Rihanna in the Barbados. @mdollas11/Instagram

“I love what I do — but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do — watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she told Closer in an interview. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

She went on to explain that she “loves food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish,” and also enjoys “mac ’n’ cheese, shepherd’s pie and rum punch.”

The Bad Gal’s fans were here for the “Love on the Brain” singer serving booty and beauty in the shots.

“‘Dumps like a truck. Truck truck.’ – sisqo”

“i am so in love.”

“YES. This is giving me badgalriri 2013 vibes!!!!!!!”

“This the content we deserve!!!!”

“Bruh, the pictures you take in barbados is another level lol”

While the latest looks at the mogul were definitely a hit, they didn’t distract Rihanna’s fans from demanding answers about when she’ll be dropping some new music. In fact, they flooded her comments with different versions of the same question: “Where’s the album?”

“HOW ABOUT A MUSIC DUMP?”

“drop da tape”

“Is the album hiding between those cheeks?”

Rihanna gets cheeky with fans. @rihanna/Instagram

Although she still has remained mum on her plans for an album release date and has made it clear that she won’t be rushed, Rihanna has been spending time promoting the release of her skincare line Fenty Skin hitting shelves on Dec. 26.