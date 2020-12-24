‘We Live for Independent Queens’: Toya Johnson’s Daughter Reign Caught Taking Her Snacking Needs Into Her Own Hands

Toya Johnson‘s baby girl Reign is growing up to be quite the self-sufficient little lady and is already showing the world that if she wants something badly enough she’ll get it herself.

Toya Johnson and her daughter Reign Beaux Rushing. (Photo:@toyajohnson/Instagram)

The reality star caught her 3-year-old daughter rummaging through the refrigerator in search of a snack. When Johnson popped in to ask what she was up to, Reign innocently showed her mom the container of watermelon in her hand, saying, “I want this,” before quickly changing the subject to point out that they have lemons in the fridge as well.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star also noted that little Reign’s adorable outfit choice, a suspender dress sans undershirt, was also the work of the independent toddler. “She dressed herself and now she’s trying to get her own food. I guess I was taking to long. 🤣😩,” Toya captioned the video, which received more than 1,172,000 views and 227,100 likes.

Fans got a kick out of Reign taking charge of her snack game, as well as her budding deflection skills.

“We live for independent Queens Reign!😂😂,” one fan cheered.

“I love how she changed the subject😂😂😂 ‘We got lemons in here’ 😎,” pointed out a second.

“She said y’all be moving too slow around here I’ll handle it myself 😂,” laughed a third.

“She needs her own show 😂,” a fourth remarked.

“I’m here for the distraction tactic,” a fourth wrote encouragingly. “‘They got lemons in here’ 🤣🤣🤣.”

Reign is caught red-handed. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Reign has been growing up quickly before fans’ eyes, and the more of her sweet and spunky personality that her mom and sister, Reginae Carter, show off on social media, like when she’s feeling her TikTok moves, for example, the more they want to see.