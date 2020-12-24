Tiffany Haddish Says She and Boyfriend Common Will Spend Time Apart for the Holidays: ‘We’re Not Up Under Each Other Every Day’

Tiffany Haddish and Common are a couple that are not afraid to spend a little bit of time apart.

Haddish recently revealed to People that instead of hanging out together over the holidays, the pair have decided to devote that time to making precious memories with each of their families instead. Common will be visiting relatives in Florida, while Haddish asserted that she desires to “get as much time as I can with my grandma.”

The comedian said that while they arranged their respective commitments without much discussion, she still expected an invitation that never came.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

“I was looking at him sideways for a second, because he’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to go to Florida. I’m going to go see my mom and my grandma.’ And so I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Do you want to go?'” she said. “But I know I’m not going. … I’m waiting for him to ask me so I can say, ‘No.’ He never asked.”

“So a day goes by and he’s like, ‘Yeah. So I’m leaving on this day.’ Hold on. What? … And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re leaving on that day, huh?’ He was like, ‘Yeah. I said so.’ So I’m just, ‘You’re just going to leave?’ He was like, ‘Yeah. Tiff, I would have asked if …’ He could just read my face, this was on the FaceTime. He says to me, ‘Tiff, I would have asked you, but you’ve been talking about how you want to spend more time with your grandma.’ I was like, ‘I know, but you should’ve asked me anyways so I could just turn you down!'”

“I’m pretty easy to read. I mean, you can see it on my face,” Haddish added.

The two are typically so busy with personal projects that being separate from each other has become the norm, she said.

“We’re not up under each other every day anyways,” said Haddish. “He’s recording his album right now, I’m working on a television show right now.”

In fact, the couple aren’t strangers to having a socially distanced romance. In an interview with “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast in July, Haddish recalled a period in which their “friendship was getting [to be] a little more than friendship, but not quite.” However, right when things were progressing to the next step the pandemic hit.

That wasn’t enough to keep the pair separated. They instead found ways to communicate through the quarantine, “FaceTiming all the time” and even went on a virtual date while helping the hospitality industry and small businesses.

Haddish and Common teamed up with Bumble for a socially distant date night, during which they dressed up, ordered dinner and danced remotely while giving back to the hospitality industry and sending meals to frontline workers. But eventually the distance did grow to be too much.

“Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f******,” she laughed on the podcast.