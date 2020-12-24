‘It Look Like He Saying Burrr’: Gucci Mane Shares Excitement Over His Son Looking Like Him

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir welcome their first child together just two days before Christmas on Dec. 23. The couple’s son is reportedly named Ice Davis. Before his wife gave birth, Gucci Mane was convinced his unborn child at the time would be his mini-me. In his Dec. 18 post, he revealed a picture of his son’s face from an ultrasound while claiming that his son resembles him.

“Wow my son bout to look just like me,” he wrote.

Ultrasound photo of Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s son (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

Fans chimed into the Atlanta rapper’s post.

One person agreed with Gucci saying, “Facts I could tell big homie.”

Someone else said “It look like he saying Burrr” a famous ad lib Gucci coined back on his 2011 song “Burr Burr.”

Other fans were left scratching their heads wondering how Gucci could tell that his son would come out looking like him from the ultrasound photo.

He received statements from fans like “Lol how u kno gucci,” “how can you tell,” and “Lmao if you say so.”

Gucci Mane has one other son, Keitheon Evans, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. In 2019, the two reached a settlement regarding child support where Gucci agreed to pay Sheena nearly $10,000 a month to care for their son. Gucci also agreed to cover the costs for new transportation for Sheena along with a six-figure payment in back child support. Sheena kept primary custody of their 12-year-old while Gucci was given visitation.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane at their baby shower (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

Ka’oir has three children: two daughters, and a son. Although she’s kept their lives pretty private, she did reveal some information about them in a 2017 “Breakfast Club” Interview. She first debunked rumors that she had left her children in Jamaica to run away to America and be with a rapper. She said that she just wanted the kids to be out of “the limelight,” away from “social media,” and that she “need[s] them to go to school and to just be children.”

She also let it be known that the children “all live with us. And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are