‘It’s Giving Me Father Daughter Vibes’: Fans Unleash Jokes About Future and His New Boo Dess Dior

Future and his new girlfriend Dess Dior stepped out in Atlanta wearing matching outfits, making it clear that they’re an item.

In the photos, Future, 37, and Dior, 22, wore Chanel letterman jackets while walking hand in hand.

They both coordinated in red, white, and blue, wore sunglasses, and expensive chains.

Fans immediately started making jokes about the new couple, given the “Mask Off” rapper’s dating history and their 15-year age gap.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 20: Dess Dior and Future attend Gashouse Christmas Party at Lyfe Nightclub on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“She’s giving me high school vibes and very new money…. she’s pretty tho,” one fan remarked.

Another said, “It’s giving father daughter vibes but I digress.”

“I feel bad for her cus she literally got 6 more weeks left,” one fan joked.

Another said, “I’m starting to think it’s Future who belongs to the streets 🤷🏿‍♂️.”

Dess Dior, a social media influencer and MC herself, also posted several pictures of the night on her Instagram page, although none included Future.

Future’s new girlfriend Dess Dior. Instagram/@1dessdior

“1 of 1 👑,” she captioned one post.

The pair was first spotted in public during her 22nd birthday party in early November.

In one video from her birthday, Dess Dior flashed an Audemars Piguet wristwatch to the camera.

The watch is significant because months after Future’s breakup with Lori Harvey he declared in a video with Young Thug, “You identify my b—hes with APs.”

“If she ain’t got a AP, she is not mine! She belongs to the streets,” the “Life is Good” rapper added.

Future gets girlfriend Dess Dior an AP pic.twitter.com/r87VIegcIR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 3, 2020

Future’s previous relationship with Harvey, 23, was highly publicized.

He even included a few mentions of Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter on his newest album “High Off Life.”

In the “Life Is Good (Remix),” the rapper said, “She call me daddy cause my money long like Stevie” in reference to the “Family Feud” host.

Future also flat-out named-dropped her in “Accepting My Flaws.”

“Give me glory / Give me Lori / That’s victory / I wanna drop your name / Is it chemistry?” he rapped.

In another verse, the playboy said, “I always tell her she my therapy, I told her it was rough.”