‘It’s the Black Love and the Twizzlers for Me’: Tami Roman Shares Photo Coupled Up with Her Husband

It ain’t Valentine’s Day, but former “Basketball Wives” reality diva and actress Tami Roman has hearts booming all around her as she poses in a seductive red bedroom with her husband, Reggie Youngblood. The “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” couple was camera ready as Roman posed in a silky black lingerie dress and rose-printed silk cardigan, and rocked an ombré hairstyle.

Roman, 50, rested her hand on her thigh, with her wedding ring dazzling.

Youngblood, 33, sported a black-and-brown cheetah print button-up and black slacks. “When you’re with the one you love, it doesn’t feel like work ❤️,” “The Family Business” actress captioned the gallery of flicks.

Fans not only fawned over Roman and Youngblood’s sultry looks, but the setup of their table which included none other than Twizzlers.

For the most part, Roman’s Instagram page is tailored to her career endeavors and fashion looks. But the mother of two wanted to give a glimpse of not only her work but her husband as well.

Nine months ago, Roman appeared on FOX Soul discussing with singer Keyshia Cole about her and Youngblood’s surrogacy talks. While Roman is the mother of two daughters, Lyric and Jazz Anderson, by ex-husband and retired NBA player Kenny Anderson, Youngblood has no children.

The pair sadly also had to deal with three miscarriages.

“We tried three times. We, unfortunately, suffered three miscarriages. And, you know, now we’re considering a surrogate,” Roman admitted.

“You know, something like that. I saw Kandi had somebody have her baby … I said, ‘Oh okay, chile, that’s what we doing now?’ So we got the eggs, and we harvested those, and now we’re looking for a person to carry.”

While it hasn’t been revealed that the two are expecting, they do seem happy. Roman and Youngblood tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary on Aug. 17.