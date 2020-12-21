‘I Guess Monique Would Be Porsha’s Sidekick’: ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Claps Back at Porsha Williams for Siding with Monique After Physical Altercation

Reality diva Candiace Dillard of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” must be listening to TLC’s “Girl Talk” because sis is airing it out on a recent episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope.”

On the podcast, Dillard reveals that she has an issue with reality star Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” defending the actions of her castmate Monique Samuels.

(L-R): Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams Photo: @candeegal09/Instagram @porsha4real/Instagram

“There’s a line, and I think we’ve seen a lot of housewives push the envelope and like push the line,” said Dillard, referencing Williams.

It stems back to October 2019 when Samuels and Dillard got into a scuffle that will go down in Bravo TV history. The altercation led to both Dillard and Samuels pressing assault charges against each other, which were later dropped. Williams, who is known to fight her “RHOA” castmates,” sided with Samuels on an October episode of “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

“We shouldn’t judge her,” said Williams. The mother of one also noted that both ladies played a role in the altercation.

“It was big of her to sit y’all down because that is very difficult to do. She has to own her part, which I feel she has, but she doesn’t know if Candiace has owned her part yet,” she added.

“So for her to take the initiative to go ahead and do it first, it’s tough. And y’all are a tough crowd you have to admit that, Gizelle. You came in and you were like you shouldn’t have done this.”

Dillard added that Williams’ altercation with her castmate Kenya Moore on the “RHOA” season-six reunion, in which Williams dragged Moore to the floor by her hair, set an alarming trend for the “Housewives” franchise.

“I think Porsha and Kenya kind of took it too far,” she said. “So you’ve seen people push the line but never really cross it outside of Porsha, who has proven herself to be the sidekick of all.”

Dillard, clearly annoyed by Williams’ remarks, went on to say: “I guess Monique would be Porsha’s sidekick, and [they’re] just the two wild people defending each other, which is very cute. But, you know the line when you have sense, and as I like to say, ‘scruples.’ And when you don’t, it shows. It shows how you were raised and who you really are.”

Williams has yet to respond, but Dillard still feels some way and doesn’t find the fight excusable at all.