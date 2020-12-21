‘Did You Have to Go This Hard?’: Quad Webb Heats Things Up In Curve-Hugging Leopard Dress

Quad Webb served up some fierce feline energy in a recent image, and her fans are loving her leopard print look.

The 40-year-old “Married to Medicine” cast member showed off her snatched body and sultry style in the picture, which was set against a hazy blue background.

Quad Webb is feeling purrty. (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

“A dog’s bark can be ferocious, but there’s nothing like the cat’s meow 😻,” she playfully captioned the photo, which received more than 12,400 likes.

Quad’s brick house shape caught fans’ eyes, especially in the chest area. One fan even wondered if Quad bought herself a new set of girls for Christmas, asking “Did you get some new boobs for Christmas?” to which she quickly killed the noise by responding, “Nawah, just a nice fitted bra chile.”

On the heels of allegations that their sister show “Married to Medicine: Los Angeles” has been canceled, Webb appears to be unbothered and have no fears about the future of the flagship series, not commenting on the news, unlike her former cast mate and series executive producer Mariah Huq.

The 44-year-old “Married to Medicine” creator has been vocal about her issues she’s faced while working on the series, including not being allowed to be involved with the spinoffs, both L.A. and the also canceled Houston. “I was really perplexed and taken aback that I haven’t been a part of some of the boardroom conversations,” Huq told The Jasmine Brand, “and the fact that I hadn’t received a contract or be involved in the direction of where the franchise is going.”

Webb, who remains focused on herself amid the franchise drama and is bringing new meaning to the name Catwoman, received plenty of fan compliments on her latest post.

“🔥💯 damn did you have to go this hard..your fine as heck..realer than most and all around sweet..but this here..whoa”

“I see ya! 😎 Go ‘head and git it den😉”

“Girl you Hell♥️”

“It’s the SLAYY for me!😍”

“Miss quad miss quad she got she got it 😍‼️‼️‼️”

Quad Webb. @absolutelyquad/Instagram

“Married to Medicine” has been renewed for an eighth season but delayed due to the pandemic, and while no premiere date has been set yet, it’s expected to return in spring 2021.