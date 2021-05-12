‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Don Brumfield Hospitalization Stuns Fans Who Immediately Tell Him to ‘Slow Down’ His Fitness Journey

Television viewers, social media users and others are sending up prayers on behalf of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Don Brumfield.

There’s no word on what exactly happened to the VH1 reality star. However, in a text post uploaded to his Instagram account on Tuesday evening, May 11, management for the tattoo artist turned bodybuilder revealed that he was hospitalized due to a severe heart condition.

“To keep everyone updated on Don, he has been in the hospital due to serious heart issues. He is stable. As of now he just needs everyone’s support while he continues to rest and improve,” the memo read. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers, and thank you all for the continued support. Much love Management.” no more information has been released revealing why Don ended up in the hospital, but his manager Farrah Gilyard also shared the same message on her Instagram story.

Don Brumfield is hospitalized after suffering from serious heart issues. Photo: @bishop__don / Instagram

Meanwhile, social media users have already flooded the star’s comments section with prayers, well wishes and affirmations for a speedy recovery. Fitness trainer Brian Jenkins left a heartfelt note, stating, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Praying for your recovery.” He added, “You got this bro. I’m speaking your healing into existence 🙌🏾💯🙏🏾.” Jenkins shared a clip of him and Don working out moments after news of Don’s condition broke. “Let’s Go Don!! You are a Giant. I know you’ll be back real soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” he expressed.

Elsewhere, critics have already begun speculating that the 33-year-old’s recent interest in fitness and the dangers that come with it, whether it be overworking or taking supplements, may have played a role in his hospitalization. In November 2020, the reality star debuted his new appearance, a significantly more muscular version of himself that fans never saw before.

One Instagram user commented, “He needs to slow down with the heavy weight training and body building. 😮.” Another user wrote, “It be them supplements you really don’t know what’s in them. 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“No !! Not Don superman Lord Jesus please heal Don in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏❤,” a third expressed. A fourth wrote, “May healing encompass you Don. Sending light and encouragement to Ashley and his children. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” “Please get well soon!!! I just went threw open heart surgery and still healing!! God got you and your surrounding family and friends!! Get well soon,” said another.

The last several weeks had been rough for the “Black Ink Crew” star and his wife, Ashely Danielle Brumfield, who recently lost her mother, Barbara Redding. In a post uploaded on April 12, Don wrote, “It has been a long 2 weeks for my family but we are still standing strong. Don’t mind my drink trust me it was well needed.” He described Redding as someone “monumental to this family,” stating, “She will never be able to be replaced but we will do our best to keep her love and vision alive.” He concluded his post by thanking his friends and family and his wife for their continued love and support.