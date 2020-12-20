‘I Need This to Happen Summer 2021’: Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her In a Biopic, Fans React

If the idea of a biopic about legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick ever comes to fruition, look no further for its leading actor, because the New Jersey native already has someone picked for the job.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the 80-year-old recent Twitter phenom aired her request to have actress and singer Teyana Taylor play her in the hypothetical project, floating the idea in a tweet aimed directly at the streaming giant Netflix. First she wanted to know if her fans would even watch said series.

Dionne Warwick. Teyana Taylor. (Photos: @therealdionnew/Instagram, @teyanataylor/Instagram)

“Now I really gotta know this. If I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now,” the singer said in a 12-second clip. “This is a case for @netflix,” she captioned the post. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

Taylor reposted the tweet, praising the idea for her to star as the legendary artist. Not too soon afterward, the streaming platform replied to Warwick’s tweet, writing, “taking✍️ notes✍️.” To which the “I Say a Little Prayer” singer said, “I’ll call ya!”

Fans appeared to be on board with the idea of the “Wake Up Love” singer portraying the Grammy winner on the small screen, including one Twitter user who wrote, “@netflix ma’am sir I need this to happen summer 2021 please and thanks Legendary life of Warwick directed and produced by @TEYANATAYLOR starring Teyana Taylor as the #Legendary @dionnewarwick.”

@Nteflix ma'am sir I need this to happen summer 2021 please and thanks Legendary life of Warwick directed and produced by @TEYANATAYLOR starring Teyana Taylor as The #Legendary @dionnewarwick — AnjhelicHauteCouture (@AnjhelofMusic) December 16, 2020

Another person commented, “I think this needs to be a TV series with at least 5 seasons. You have a lot of history that we would love to witness!”

I think this needs to be a TV series with at least 5 seasons. You have a lot of history that we would love to witness! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️ — Kerry (@kerreej) December 18, 2020

Warwick didn’t reveal if a call took place with Netflix, but shortly afterward the “Don’t Make Me Over” singer tweeted, “Just had a lovely chat with @TEYANATAYLOR.” She added, “It’s official. Welcome to the Warwick family.”

This isn’t the first time Warwick and Taylor have been mentioned in the same sentence. In January 2019, a Twitter user commented, “Ya’ll ever noticed that Teyana Taylor looks like Dionne Warwick?” and attached a side-by-side collage of Taylor and a young Warwick. The “Rent-a-Cop” actress retweeted the post and tagged Taylor.