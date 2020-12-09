Dionne Warwick Goes Off on Wendy Williams on Twitter Just Two Days After Singer Reveals She Runs Her Account Herself

Legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick, now referred to as the “Queen of Twitter,” has been nothing short of pure entertainment on the social media app with her wisecracks and clap backs.

The 79-year-old’s tweets questioning what a “Hot Girl” was, despite admitting to not really wanting an answer, garnered lots of attention from users of the popular social media app. So much so that folks began wondering who was running the page.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 19: Dionne Warwick attends Sirius XM + Pandora Playback with Dionne Warwick on December 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Monday, Dec. 7, the “Walk On By” songstress put the speculations to rest and assured fans in true Warwick fashion that she was the only person writing her sassy tweets.

“Well, hello, and this is for all you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I just want you to know that I am — and I’m very, very, very good at it,” Warwick began her less-than-one-minute clip. The “I Say a Little Prayer” singer revealed that her niece urged her to get on Twitter, telling her that she would “have a lot of fun if you get on this with me,” to which the singer agreed. She ended the clip by saying, “I said, ‘OK, teach me how to do it.’ She did, and I am doing it!”

So for those who ever doubted the New Jersey native, “that should quell all of you naysayers.” She added, “and if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

Now, two days after clarifying there were no ghostwriters involved in the making of her popular posts, Warwick returned to the platform, this time to address Wendy Williams. The daytime talk show host seemingly put in a little too much creativity when she addressed Warwick’s newfound fame on Twitter when she suggested on a recent episode of her show that the soul singer probably smokes weed and drinks wine while tweeting.

The media personality later took a jab at how Warwick had her camera positioned during a PSA, claiming that viewers had to deal with seeing her big nostrils. Although Williams claimed she was just joking around, saying, “Aunt Dionne, we’re only having fun with you. I love you,” the singer did not find it funny and took to her Twitter throne to address the negative comments.

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

In a two-part tweet, the actress wrote, “A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.” She added, “My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

And if that wasn’t enough, the singer reminded the talk show host that “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it.”

…There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡🙂 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

Supporters rallied behind the star and agreed that Williams was wrong for making those comments, joking or not.

As mentioned, Warwick began drawing attention to her Twitter account thanks to her sassy posts. But the legendary artist found viral fame when she trolled Chance the Rapper over his stage name, asking, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Shocked over the fact that Warwick knew who he was, the Chicago native replied, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Just hours later, Warwick also called out The Weeknd, who expressed that he felt honored to be “roasted” by the singer.