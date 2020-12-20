‘Extra AF’: Fans Are Stunned After Keyshia Ka’oir Poses with This Animal In New Pregnancy Photoshoot

Baby Wop looks like he’s ready to enter the world any day now to meet his parents, beauty and fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir, and rap star Gucci Mane.

Ka’oir announced her pregnancy in mid-August with a sultry lingerie maternity photo. As the days go on and her belly continues to grow, Ka’oir isn’t letting pregnancy stop her elaborate fashion choices as she posts show-stopper looks on her Instagram profile.

Keyshia Ka’Oir poses with a white horse for a pregnancy photo shoot. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Her recent glam look photo is no different. The 35-year-old went all out in an all-white photo shoot. She looked heavenly in a floral lace dress over a white bra and white panties. She accessorized her look with a silver headband, and things would not have been complete without her white horse.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. Ka’oir has outdone her fashion posts yet again by adding a horse as her accessory of choice.

“I hope baby likes taking pics as much as I do 🤍🐎🤍,” Ka’Oir captioned the gallery of flicks.

Fans were in shock over the extravagant prop and fawned over the glamorous photo shoot that had Ka’oir looking angelic.

“DANG Mrs. Davis, you went and got a whole horse to bow down!!!!! Epic.”

“This is breathtakingly beautiful. God bless you and your family.”

“😂Baby must be taking poses already 🤸🏾‍♂️.”

“You look like an angel #sobeautiful.”

“I knew she was gonna be extra AF, but dammmmm 😍😍 && we know there are about 17 more looks we ain’t seen yet 🔥🔥.”

“Mama, you are rocking this pregnancy. ❤️🔥❤️🔥.”

The flawless photos garnered over 287,000 likes from followers.



Ka’oir also dazzled in another pregnancy photo of herself in a strapless black gown with her hands placed gently on her belly, showcasing her enormous wedding ring.

“My absolute fav!!” Ka’oir captioned the flick.

The mother of three from a previous relationship and the “East Atlanta Santa” revealed they were having a baby boy on Nov. 1 after going all out for their icy blue-and-white baby shower. It seems as though “Prince Wop,” as one fan named the couple’s son, won’t have to worry about not looking frosty, due to his parents’ expensive and extravagant tastes.

Ka’oir went an extra mile to show how icy she is in one of the baby shower photos. She had rhinestones on her eyelids, under her eyes, and on her forehead. She blinged out her nails and added a diamond headband to fit perfectly on her crown.

“It’s the Glam & Diamonds for me 💎,” she wrote for the caption.

There’s no telling how many more fashion statements Ka’oir will serve her fans, but after baby Wop arrives she sure will have enough glam photos for a pregnancy lookbook.