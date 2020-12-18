‘Give Your Daughter Back Her Pants’: Fans Roast Steve Harvey’s Vacation ’Fit

Steve Harvey is being trolled by fans after he shared a photo on Instagram of an outfit he wore while on vacation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The “Family Feud” host posed on a rooftop wearing a dark gray dress shirt that was half unbuttoned, a black crushed velvet suit jacket, and high-waisted printed pants with a belt wrap.

Fans poked fun at Steve Harvey’s pants from his vacation snap. @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

He completed his outfit with large shades and black dress shoes.

“Winter in Dubai #DREAMBIG,” Harvey, 63, captioned the post.

The pants were a hot topic amongst fans who cracked endless jokes.

“Auntie Stevie with those pants 😭,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “Not Oprah pants.”

“Give your daughter back her pants,” one fan said.

Another joked that the pants were the same ones worn by “the chefs at Cheesecake Factory.”

This particular outfit was picked out by his stylist Elly Karamoh, whom the comedian tagged in the photo.

Harvey’s recent wardrobe choice was a change from his typical tailored suit outfit, which he credits to his wife, Marjorie.

The talk show host used to wear oversized suits, flashy hats, and shoes to match his hats until Marjorie came into the picture, he revealed in 2016.

On a segment of “The Steve Harvey Show,” a woman said she wanted to change her boyfriend’s wardrobe, and Harvey revealed, “Marjorie changed my style. I was very different. I dressed very different before I married Marjorie Harvey.”

“When we was getting married, Marjorie said, ‘Now, Stevie, where God is going to take you, you have to look different,’” the comedian recalled his wife telling him. “‘God got something for you. You’ve got to listen. He gave you me so I could tell you this here.’”

Harvey pointed to himself and joked, “This how all this sexiness came.”

The camera then panned to a photo of the couple together and he said, “That girl right there transformed, me but I had the sense to listen.”