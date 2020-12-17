‘He Gets It From His Daddy’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Jokingly Argue Where Son Ace Who Landed First Movie Role Gets His Talent

Kandi Burruss’s son Ace is “officially an actor!”

The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared a behind-the-scenes look on Monday, Dec. 14 of her 4-year-old on the set of his first movie titled, “Favorite Son.”

(L-R) Serayah, Rotimi and Ace on set of movie “Favorite Son.” Photo: @kandi/Instagram

“My baby boy is officially an actor!” Burruss, 44, gushed in the caption of a video she shared to Instagram. “Today is @acetucker’s first day on set.”

She added, “He has his own trailer. Wow… #ProudMom 🎥⭐️✨💫.”

In the clip, Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, got their little one ready in his trailer.

“Ace, what are you doing today?” the “RHOA” star asked.

He exclaimed, “I’m doing a movie!”

“Are you excited?” the mom of three continued, and Ace let out an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”

Burruss added, “I’m excited, too.”

Tucker, 47, chimed in and said, “I’m very excited, but hey, I already knew he had it in him because it’s in his blood. It’s in his genes.”

“He gets it from his daddy. Right?” the father of three asked Ace.

Ace responded, “I get it from you, daddy.”

The Xscape singer admitted she was a little hurt by the 4-year-old’s declaration.

“You get it from him? What about me?” she asked, while laughing.

Ace added, “Also you, mommy.”

“See how they do you,” Burruss told the camera.

Tucker similarly shared a behind-the-scenes video expressing how happy he is for his son’s big debut.

“A star is born! I’m so proud of you @acetucker chase your dreams! Put in the work and it will happen! #godsplan,” he captioned the post.

Kandi Burruss helps son Ace Tucker learn his lines for movie debut. @todd167/Instagram

Burruss later shared a photo of Ace alongside actors Rotimi and Serayah who were playing Ace’s on-screen parents.

“Don’t they make a beautiful family! Thank you @rotimi & @serayah for helping my baby boy @acetucker to be comfortable on his first day!

🎥 🎬,” the “RHOA” star said.

Ace’s film debut comes just a week after the Old Lady Gang restauranteur showed him on Zoom practicing his lines for the new role. He’s also acted alongside Burruss and her mother, Joyce.