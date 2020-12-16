‘Yes Give Me Grinch’: JT Debuts Her Green Tresses on Instagram

Just five days after rocking her medium length jet black hair for her birthday gathering, City Girls rapper JT is already on to the next hairstyle. In five Dec. 9 Instagram photos, she places a hand atop her long lime-green hair as she stares directly into the camera. The close-ups also reveal JT is wearing aquamarine contacts and nude pink lipstick, which several fans seemed to like as well.

The caption for the photo reads, “Ready to steal Christmas….”

@thegirljt/Instagram

Fans took to the comments to show their approval of JT’s new look.

One person said, “You look too damn good,” while another wrote, “YES GIVE ME GRINCH!”

Another fan thought JT’s look reminded them of Nicki Minaj’s green hair in the music video of her 2012 single “Beez in the Trap.”

They wrote, “Giving me beez in the trap tease.”

JT. (Photo: @thegirljt/Instagram)

As of late, the “Act Up” rapper has been getting more attention for her words on social media than her pictures. On, Monday, Dec. 7, the 28-year-old deleted her Twitter after fans dug up a few of her distasteful years-old tweets centering on topics like Erykah Badu, R. Kelly, racial issues, and more.

Before deleting her verified account she sent a message to her fans on her Instagram Story asking them to stop resharing her old tweets, lest they start beefs with the people she was talking about.

She said, “Nah all jokes aside stop searching them tweets cause I don’t feel like slapping a b-tch back into the same year I was talking about them in!”

A day later, after making another account, JT decided to return to her verified account and tweet a few messages about the kerfuffle.

She wrote and deleted, “Y’all kill me acting like Twitter was always woke,” and also said: “Y’all make jokes about EVERYTHING & get away with cause y’all don’t have a platform b-tch I’m one of y’all I’m just like y’all HAHAHA!!!! what’s today’s topic? I got my gifs ready!”

She later added, “If your account say since 2018 you don’t make the rules of Twitter & you can’t cancel nobody,” she said in another tweet. “You just got here you are in orientation!”

Since the controversy JT has been tweeting and posting like normal, and some people have already declared that they will not be canceling her.