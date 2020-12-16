‘The Tiddays Miles Apart’: Fans React to Saweetie’s Latex Outfit for the Pornhub Awards

Saweetie attended the virtual Pornhub Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and pushed the envelope with her outfit.

The “Tap In” rapper, 26, shared a photo of her wardrobe for the night on Instagram.

Saweetie dressed in latex for the Pornhub Awards. (Photo: Instagram/@saweetie)

The Bay Area native wore a figure-hugging white latex bodysuit that had black detailing to draw attention to her curves. Her outfit was accompanied with a white latex mask and high heeled platform boots.

“wanna play 💋💋,” she captioned the photo.

Many fans took to the comments expressing their thoughts about Saweetie’s outfit.

“I’m actually scared💀,” one person said.

Another wrote, “This ain’t it.”

“Now diamonté,” one fan wrote in reference to her real name Diamonté Harper.

Others remarked on how the latex bodysuit seemed to separate her breasts.

Saweetie shared a photo of her outfit for The Pornhub Awards. Instagram/@saweetie

“Praying for her tatas, I hope they’re okay 🙏🏽,” one person said.

Another remarked, “The tiddays miles apart.”

Saweetie wasn’t the only big name at The Pornhub Awards on Tuesday.

Ozuna and City Girls performed, and other talent from “The Real Housewives of New York City” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” participated in the evening, a press release stated.

The “My Type” rapper is known for her sense of style in addition to her music, although she’s revealed that she’s gotten some flak for her sexually explicit lyrics and sexier wardrobe choices.

“I remember when I did the song with Kid Ink and Lil Wayne, ‘Yuso,’ and I was so proud of this moment. I was like, I’m gonna hop on that nasty song because I got some sh-t to talk. And I always tell myself if I’m gonna be nasty, I’m going to be like Missy. I love Missy and Missy’s nasty, but she’s gonna make you laugh with it,” she told Redbull in October.

Saweetie continued, “I worked really hard so that my bars were creative, fun and in my opinion, tasteful. When ‘Yuso’ dropped, I got negative responses like, ‘Oh, she’s the college girl,’ or ‘She’s classy, she can’t be talking like that. Wow, she just ruined her brand and her career.’”

“Yes, I went to school, but when I see my man, I’m gonna get freaky. I just call them ‘confused fans,’ because your mama nasty, your grandma nasty, your great-grandma’s nasty, too,” the rapper added. “Celebrate whoever you are as a woman, because people say, ‘Oh, she’s too conservative. Oh, she’s too nasty. Oh, she’s too this. Oh, she’s too that.’ You’ve gotta block those people out and just do you the best way you can.”