‘Red for Danger’: Draya Michele Looks Fire In Red Jumpsuit In Latest Fashion Post

When it comes to conquering style and fashion, Mint Swim founder Draya Michele makes the task look almost effortless.

In a recent photo shared to her Instagram page on Monday, Dec. 14, to her 8.3 million fans, the “Basketball Wives” alum proved yet again why she has the drip game on lock. The former reality star was spotted posing on a cream-colored couch rocking a fire engine red jumpsuit. Her sweater featured what appeared to be silver fringe accents on the shoulder and a matching strip down the pants leg. Draya paired her look with a fresh pair of white Air Forces and socks from rapper Drake’s latest collaborative effort with Nike.

And if the outfit wasn’t enough to make fans see red, the Instagram model topped off her makeup look with a deep red lip color. “*** the boss has entered the chat ***,” the successful businesswoman captioned the snap.

Draya Michele. @drayamichele/Instagram

The photo garnered over 92,700 likes from fans asking for details on her outfit, while others gushed over her striking beauty and equally impressive fashion sense, including one user who wrote, “I need that sweater! Where is it from??” Another fan teasingly commented, “Draya have NBA size feet lol still top 5 baddest in the game tho.”

One effusive fan wrote, “Sooo Beautiful yet so down to earth plus also extremely pretty and very intelligent I think your the most Beautiful Woman on the Whole universe 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“You could be the boss of me anytime, lovely. ❤️,” a willing fan submitted.

“Red for danger 🔥🔥🔥,” another observer summed up about the look.

Draya’s post comes just one month after music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs dubbed the star “Hustler of the Year.” During his 51st birthday celebration, dressed in a white robe, Diddy praised the designer with a special toast, stating, “An extra shot to Draya for hustler of the year.”

A debate on social media ensued among those confused about how Draya earned such a sobriquet from the Bad Boy Records founder. However, despite the questioning of who, what, when from criticizers, many fans came to Draya’s defense, including one user who wrote, “She is a hustler. She’s been minding her business and building her empire. You all be hating on her for no reason.”