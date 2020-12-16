‘I Said Yes’: Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Announce Their Engagement in Touching Instagram Posts

On Dec. 16, Keisha Knight Pulliam announced on Instagram that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, actor Brad James. Pulliam uploaded a beautiful picture from the engagement dinner for her and her soon-to-be husband. They were all smiles as Keisha held her 3-year-old daughter, Ella Hartwell.

“I said Yes!! ❤️💍I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day. Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible.Oh…. Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!! Make up: @jasonmcglothin Hair: @chaiveganspacollection Event Planner: @scoobiewest COVID Compliance: @wasmith_md Photographer: @janethowardstudio,” she wrote.

(L-R): Keisha Knight Pulliam’s daughter, Ella Hartwell, Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James (Photo: @mrbradjames/Instagram)

James posted the same photo as Pulliam and wrote his own caption. “Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍#engaged 📸 @janethowardstudio 💍 @fevzimadeit Special thanks @people @scoobiewest @24kmom 😉

Fans rejoiced, writing comments like, “Omg!!!! Yay! So very happy for u and your family 💖🥂 💍,” “Sooooooo good! I love you two together 💕 God bless your union” and “Beautiful couple! Congratulations.”

The event planner of the special engagement dinner said it took place earlier this month in Atlanta with immediate family members, and was a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love.”

Earlier this year in April, “The Cosby Show” star sat next to James and revealed in an interview how the couple met. The two worked together on the set of their 2019 TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” where they played characters that were brother and sister.

Pulliam said, “Honestly we just hit it off. We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

The 41-year-old said James approached her about wanting to go over scripts, and that is how he was able to get her phone number. After that, the two of them continued to grow closer.

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James enjoy a boat ride. (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

The couple also shared that they have both been married before and, according to Pulliam, that can be perceived as a good thing. She said, “I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.”

Pulliam shares a daughter with her ex-husband and former football player, Ed Hartwell. In 2016, the then newlyweds were married for just six months when Hartwell filed for divorce days after Pulliam announced that she was pregnant with their daughter. Hartwell also asked the mother of his child for a paternity test. Pulliam denied ever cheating on Hartwell, but alleged that he cheated early in their marriage.

James does not have any children and although his ex-wife has yet to be identified, what is known is the 39-year-old used to date former TLC member Chilli. The two dated in 2015 and ended the relationship in 2016.