‘Mom Struggles’: Princess Love Receives Praise from Other Moms After Sharing Behind- the-Scenes Footage of Her Children Taking Christmas Pictures

Christmas is just around the corner, and families around the world are getting ready to celebrate this special time of year. One mom who is preparing for the holidays is “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Princess Love. On Dec. 8, she posted two short behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram of her children taking Christmas-themed pictures.

In the first video, Love’s two kids, Melody, 3, and Epik, 11 months, are sitting on a white fluffy rug with a Christmas tree and presents behind them. As the photographer snaps the pictures, the toddlers sit on the rug making their own movements in their all-white Christmas attire.

Melody Love and Epik Photo: @princesslove/Instagram

In the second video, Love can be heard laughing behind the camera as she films the photographer, the makeup artist, and the hair artist singing the ABCs song and dancing.

Love, 36, captioned the video, “Christmas shoot with my little loves ❤️ Their first photo shoot together. Without @a1hair_ and @hotlikefirre I don’t know how I could’ve pulled this off 😩😂 #SwipeLeft 📸 @shannonlaurine.”

Fans and other moms took to the comments section to gush over the children and praise the crew.

@princesslove/Instagram

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Bambi, who has two kids of her own, wrote, “How freaking cute are they in the back getting the babies to smile. I love it.”

One fan typed, “They are just toooo precious. 😍😍😍 And I need those hype friends.”

Other moms even commented on how they were able to relate to Love, with their struggles of trying to get their young kids to smile when taking professional photos.

One person said, “Lmaoooooo the things you gotta do to get kids to sit still and smile.”

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter commented, “Lmaaaaaaoooo mom struggles they’re GOATS for that. Okaaaaay they better jig for the kids honey.”

Someone else typed, “This is beautiful, and behind every baby photoshoot there’s always someone to keep them smiling or laughing lol good one.”

In her Instagram story, Love showed more footage and revealed that she too will be in the pictures with her kids. She shares her two children with her estranged husband and singer Ray J, who did not appear to be present for the photo shoot, as the two are reportedly separated and going through a divorce.