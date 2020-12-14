‘Who TF Dressing You?’: Ryan Henry’s Latest Fashion Post Derails After Fans Call Him ‘The Black Fester Adams’

Ladies on social media can agree that Chicago tattoo boss Ryan Henry is a pretty attractive guy. With his slick braids and muscular physique, the 33-year-old isn’t doing too badly for himself. However, what the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star learned a few days ago is even good-looking guys have bad dress days, at least as far as social media is concerned.

On Friday, Dec. 11, the 9MAG owner took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself in a tailored umber two-piece suit. Ryan complemented his outfit with a white turtleneck and brown loafers. “When in LA….,” the tattoo artist captioned the photo.

Ryan Henry. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

Ryan might’ve been feeling dapper in his attire, but his fans, on the other hand, weren’t feeling the Chicago native’s outfit. Despite garnering over 54,700 likes on his post, trolls dropped in and clowned the reality star on his outfit and posture, including one user who wrote, “Built like madea ain’t it,” referencing the Tyler Perry-created big-breasted, gun-toting granny character portrayed by Perry himself onstage and in movies.

Another person commented, “It’s like he’s fine but this outfit is giving me Ike Turner vibes 😬.”

The dogpiling continued with other gibes, including the crudely misspelled “Who TF dressing u 😂😂 looin like the black fester Adams,” and “Who ironed your pants? I see 2 creases. Fire them 😂😂😂 they had 1 job smh.”

However, in the sea of negativity, a few folks had something positive to say about Ryan’s striking suit. “I know color in digital form can be a little different but this burnt crimson or whatever it’s called, is very complimentary,” the person wrote. They added, “I haven’t often see this color in a suit but, it blends well with your skin tone. Very well done.”

Someone else commented, “YEP US CHI-TOWN PPL NO HOW TO DRESS THAT PART ON POINT XOXO THA FIT 👀👋😲💞👍.”

Even on an off day, the ladies still love some Ryan. The reality star has often shared thirst-trapping photos or just straight snaps of himself in his element, tattooing. Even then, the women can’t seem to stop gushing over the businessman, often referring to him as “Big Daddy.”

As of late, the dad appears to be a free agent in the love game, as Ryan has split from his off-and-on ex-girlfriend Rachel Leigh. The former couple broke up almost two years ago after Ryan cheated on her with one of his employees.